13 July 2025 Build 19205392 Edited 13 July 2025 – 06:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

whats good slappers, back at it again with some updates to the game. most of them are for the soda boss.

whadde add??


soda boss stuff:
-sound effects for intro
-tutorial room
-new room
-nerfed the cans
-final boss room is almost done (currently goes into negative health but its a WIP u signed up for that)
-new music
-cool cutscene for box
-can grabbing hitbox is hella bigger now

general:
-basketball make noise
-basketball feel pain
-basketball wearable????
-added the sphere that disappears while you arent looking at it
-plus 5% gooiness

have fun losers

