whats good slappers, back at it again with some updates to the game. most of them are for the soda boss.
whadde add??
soda boss stuff:
-sound effects for intro
-tutorial room
-new room
-nerfed the cans
-final boss room is almost done (currently goes into negative health but its a WIP u signed up for that)
-new music
-cool cutscene for box
-can grabbing hitbox is hella bigger now
general:
-basketball make noise
-basketball feel pain
-basketball wearable????
-added the sphere that disappears while you arent looking at it
-plus 5% gooiness
have fun losers
