whats good slappers, back at it again with some updates to the game. most of them are for the soda boss.

whadde add??



soda boss stuff:

-sound effects for intro

-tutorial room

-new room

-nerfed the cans

-final boss room is almost done (currently goes into negative health but its a WIP u signed up for that)

-new music

-cool cutscene for box

-can grabbing hitbox is hella bigger now



general:

-basketball make noise

-basketball feel pain

-basketball wearable????

-added the sphere that disappears while you arent looking at it

-plus 5% gooiness



have fun losers