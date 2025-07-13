Thank you all for your timely feedback! We have completed emergency fixes for the issues that appeared in the game recently. The specific update contents are as follows:

Added hit feedback to enhance operational feel.

Increased the bullet flight speed of Weapon 1 on the aerial gunboat.

Optimized 画面 details, improved smoothness and frame rate, bringing a more stable visual experience.

Fixed the bug where the mouse pops out to the desktop to ensure operational continuity.

Resolved the issues of helicopter stuttering and sudden appearance, and optimized vehicle performance.

Fixed the bugs of unsmooth running actions, stuttering and inability to run, making character movement more fluid.

Enhanced the survival ability of ground players!

Fixed the bug where the game closes directly when a player exits the room, and optimized the exit process.

We will continue to pay attention to everyone's feedback and make every effort to ensure the gaming experience! Thank you for your understanding and support, and wish you a pleasant game!