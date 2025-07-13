Thank you for always using the app.

I've just released an update (ver0.1.16)!

Update Details

✨ Customize the Sky Color Freely!

You can now set the sky to any color using a color palette.

Create the perfect atmosphere for your MV with more flexibility!

🎥 More Background Colors for Chroma Key

In addition to the classic green screen, you can now choose from multiple background colors for chroma key compositing.

This makes it easier to match your video style and setup.

Note: Filters are disabled in chroma key mode, so please adjust the lighting settings if your model appears too dark.

💾 Choose Where to Save Your Videos

You can now freely select the save location for your recordings, making file management much easier.

🎵 MV Auto-Ends When Music Ends

MV playback will now automatically stop when the music ends.

Please note that silent parts of the track are still counted as “playing,” so long silences will delay the ending.

🛠 Other Improvements

Fixed a bug where disabling all preset dances made playback impossible

Fixed UI alignment issues

Slightly adjusted the length and transition timing of the "Idol" preset dance

I’m continuously improving the app based on the feedback I receive from users like you.

Thank you again for your support, and I hope you enjoy this update!