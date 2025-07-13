Hello everyone!

This week's update delivers numerous optimizations and fixes, aiming to significantly enhance your gameplay experience.

1️⃣ Rune System Overhaul

We acknowledged that the inability to change runes within dungeons has been a persistent pain point. While this mechanic added strategic depth, it excessively restricted real-time tactical choices during exploration. Key changes:

All runes now have a maximum level cap of 3. Most runes retain their original max stat values at Lv.3 (minor adjustments applied to specific runes).

Runes can now be freely swapped in dungeons.

Craftsman event no longer offer rune-changing services. Future updates may introduce new services like rune enchantment transfer.

2️⃣ Dungeon Content Adjustment

Post-launch data showed players engaging in repeated Elemental Surge challenges for higher rankings. However, excessive combat density in late-game dungeons caused player fatigue. This rebalance optimizes pacing during competitive play.

Reduced Mystic Portal frequency in Tier 2/3 dungeons.

The number of ​Mystic Portals​ per Tier is now ​fixed​ and ​no longer randomized.

3️⃣ National Flag Fixes

Fixed critical bug preventing correct flag display for Korean players on challenge leaderboards. We sincerely apologize to our Korean players for this oversight.

Added manual flag selection in character profile pages (accessed via top-left avatar icon). Use this feature if automatic country detection fails.

4️⃣ Other Key Fixes