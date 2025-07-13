New Endings AddedAdded the True Ending for Miroku Uguidou.
Added both the Normal Ending and True Ending for Suguru.
Voice Added for a Hidden CharacterAdded voice lines for one hidden character who previously had no voice.
Bug FixesFixed a bug where type information was displayed only in English.
Corrected the notation from "VTB-A07" to "VT-007".
Fixed an issue where custom character name input was not working correctly.
Updated profiles for some VTubers.
Fixed a bug in the skill details where the card pack in which a skill appears was not displayed correctly.
We’ll continue making improvements and updates, so please let us know if you notice anything unusual.
Thank you for your continued support!
Changed files in this update