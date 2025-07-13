New Endings Added

Voice Added for a Hidden Character

Bug Fixes

Added the True Ending for Miroku Uguidou.Added both the Normal Ending and True Ending for Suguru.Added voice lines for one hidden character who previously had no voice.Fixed a bug where type information was displayed only in English.Corrected the notation from "VTB-A07" to "VT-007".Fixed an issue where custom character name input was not working correctly.Updated profiles for some VTubers.Fixed a bug in the skill details where the card pack in which a skill appears was not displayed correctly.We’ll continue making improvements and updates, so please let us know if you notice anything unusual.Thank you for your continued support!