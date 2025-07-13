 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19205270 Edited 13 July 2025 – 05:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Endings Added

Added the True Ending for Miroku Uguidou.
Added both the Normal Ending and True Ending for Suguru.



Voice Added for a Hidden Character

Added voice lines for one hidden character who previously had no voice.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where type information was displayed only in English.
Corrected the notation from "VTB-A07" to "VT-007".
Fixed an issue where custom character name input was not working correctly.
Updated profiles for some VTubers.
Fixed a bug in the skill details where the card pack in which a skill appears was not displayed correctly.
We’ll continue making improvements and updates, so please let us know if you notice anything unusual.
Thank you for your continued support!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3139931
