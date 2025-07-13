Dear players:

Since the early access was launched in 2021, we have gone through a full 4 years from a simple small village.

With your company, this world has gradually become richer, from the initial hunting and gathering to the current trade system, industrial chain, military confrontation and kingdom management, step by step to the threshold of the "official version".

🔔 We will release the official version update on September 10, 2025!

In order to more accurately reflect the current content scale and production costs, the game will adjust the price on August 1, 2025:

🎯 The price will increase by about 30% on the basis of the existing

If you have been waiting, please buy it before the end of July to enjoy the most favorable entry opportunity and participate in the EA version experience.

When the final official version is launched, it will also be accompanied by a limited-time discount event. Thank you for your support and company!

— Development Team