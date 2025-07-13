Added another playtester to credits.
Fixed missing fire effects on Sealed Depths' submarine cannons.
Changed default gamepad deadzone to 25% from 50%.
Fixed boulder in Boulder Hill being able to despawn off-screen or get stuck on floating island.
Fixed player rotation getting stuck when dying during final boss phase transition.
Fixed it being possible to avoid being crushed by bush in Secret Path.
Fixed being able to pause the game while in game over or escape screens when using the steam overlay, resulting in numerous detrimental effects.
