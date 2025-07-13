 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 July 2025 Build 19205129 Edited 13 July 2025 – 05:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added another playtester to credits.

  • Fixed missing fire effects on Sealed Depths' submarine cannons.

  • Changed default gamepad deadzone to 25% from 50%.

  • Fixed boulder in Boulder Hill being able to despawn off-screen or get stuck on floating island.

  • Fixed player rotation getting stuck when dying during final boss phase transition.

  • Fixed it being possible to avoid being crushed by bush in Secret Path.

  • Fixed being able to pause the game while in game over or escape screens when using the steam overlay, resulting in numerous detrimental effects.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2831901
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link