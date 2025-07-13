Hello Matchmakers!

We've put out a bug fix patch to clean up some of the late game bugs we've come across (Thanks again for the bug reports!) Patch notes for that can be found below.

For future updates, there are a lot of things we'd like to add to the game that aren't present, but to afford that, we're going to need people to find the game, buy it, and give it a positive steam review. We're doing what we can on our end to promote Dungeon Heart as much as we can, but anything you can do on your end is greatly appreciated.

Future content we'd like to add includes:

Steam Achievements

Character Costumes

Auto text, text log and skip text

Unlocking all the remaining researches

Dungeon activity for Razza and a proper one for Jett

VFX for all the spells

More food recipes

More save slots

Platonic versions of dates 3 and 4

Befriending/Fighting the Lich

A lot of this does have some groundwork completed, so hopefully we can get the results we need to make it happen. If there's something on this list you absolutely need, tag us in a socials post or reply to this post letting us know what we should focus on.

If you're interested in helping us promote the game in some way, by streaming, speedrunning, writing about or making videos about Dungeon Heart, reach out to us at ghostmothhq@gmail.com, we'd love to hear what ideas you have.

Happy gaming -Ghost Moth

(Moosifer chilling deep underwater)

Version 2.0.1 Patch notes

Added:

New music and dialogue calls for end of the game invasion

Changes:

Nerfed Commander Daybreak's highest damage attacks

Increased attack effectiveness for ???

Decreased length of ??? Phase 2

SFX, voice and music volume levelling

Character icons now disappear on the map for day 29



Bug fixes:

Final day combat no longer has immediate invincibility or soft lock issues

Fixed bug that conflicted with some research abilities making puzzles soft lock

Calyx's Shadow Bats power works correctly

Block breaking attacks now work as intended (Sorry Philomela)

Curse of Greed attack no longer causes soft locks

Fixed several dialogue boxes persisting over match 3 games and preventing play

If you encounter puzzles that are locking up still, please post a screenshot in the bug report forum post. These are proving to be very situational and it's quite the challenge finding them all.