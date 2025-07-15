Fixed Function Definitions so that they won’t mix up their input wires when an input port is deleted.

Fixed Function Calls so that they will not lose their wires when a Function Definition is renamed.

Fixed a bug which could sometimes cause the Undo button to fail when undoing the creation of a Chip.

The circuit string limit is now 20,000 characters.

Root object circuit events are no longer registered in child object boards.

All Behavior Boards that point to the same Behavior contain the same chips! When you change one, they all get updated! And because the chips inside are shared, each new Behavior Board only adds 1 to your room's chip count!

Configure a Behavior Board to pick which Behavior it points to. Then, edit inside to build/modify that behavior.

These let you duplicate an entire board's worth of chips at (almost) no cost!

Behavior Boards are now in Beta!

Added a new Unequip Action when using the Maker Pen!. You can now choose whether you'd like to automatically stop flying when you drop the Maker Pen. In R1, you still need fly permissions from your role to continue flying after dropping the Maker Pen.

Environment Generation is now available via Maker AI. Ask it to generate you an environment!

Game AI now exists in a separate audio channel.

Improvements and small fixes for Roomie!

Improved Rooms 2 performance by speeding up how fast data is copied.

Fixed an issue that slowed down timescale for specific props and internal systems.

Fixed a bug where rapidly spawning inventions could cause you to be unable to spawn new inventions.

Fixed a bug where potions did not break after being thrown while empty.

Fixed invention images not loading in MakerPen on iOS and other low memory platforms.

Fixed visual bugs affecting some store carousels.