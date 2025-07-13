 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19205097
The global ranking screen has been fixed. New runs will now be uploaded to the leaderboard.
Your time is now! Go grab the top spot.

Other fixes of note:
  • Steamdeck now chooses a reasonable input default
  • Corrosive Wastes rebalanced
  • Drone spawns improved in Corrosive Wastes & Ringed Pond

and more incoming!

