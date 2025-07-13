- *BUG* Fixed localization errors for barrels and crop storage.
- *BUG* Removed distance field listing on resource barrels causing weird sea foam to be around them.
- *BUG* Fixed Fireplaces so that they now provide heat to the player.
- Escape will now exit build mode as well instead of going to the pause menu.
- Reduced monkey screams volume.
- Moved dolphin to be around the starter island for better usage. Since he doesn't follow you (yet), you would have to leave him or your raft behind in order to use him. Unless you already saved him, he will now spawn somewhere near your starter island.
- Added new building pieces: Pillars, Railing, Plain Walls (Wood and Stone), and a Ladder.
- Added decoration pieces: Stool, Table, Nightstand, Rugs, and a Bird Stand. These are a work in progress, so if you have any ideas for ways to use / improve these, please send them my way.
Patch Notes for 7/12/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update