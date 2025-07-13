 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 July 2025 Build 19205061 Edited 13 July 2025 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • *BUG* Fixed localization errors for barrels and crop storage.
  • *BUG* Removed distance field listing on resource barrels causing weird sea foam to be around them.
  • *BUG* Fixed Fireplaces so that they now provide heat to the player.
  • Escape will now exit build mode as well instead of going to the pause menu.
  • Reduced monkey screams volume.
  • Moved dolphin to be around the starter island for better usage. Since he doesn't follow you (yet), you would have to leave him or your raft behind in order to use him. Unless you already saved him, he will now spawn somewhere near your starter island.
  • Added new building pieces: Pillars, Railing, Plain Walls (Wood and Stone), and a Ladder.
  • Added decoration pieces: Stool, Table, Nightstand, Rugs, and a Bird Stand. These are a work in progress, so if you have any ideas for ways to use / improve these, please send them my way.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3528591
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link