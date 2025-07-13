Release v1.3.4.2 is out now! This features a few small updates, most notably the ability to rate Steam Workshop games directly from RPG in a Box! The game featured in the screenshot below is Gardiny by creator Poulet Rôti. Gardiny is a relaxing game where you take care of a garden at your own pace!
Read below for the full list of changes:
Added "Up Vote" and "Down Vote" buttons to the "Play Games" dialog for rating games from RPG in a Box without needing to go the Steam Workshop page
Updated "Play Games" dialog to now display placeholders with the game title while the game box previews are being loaded into the collection list
Updated "Share to Steam Workshop" dialog for sharing games to now require at least one game box screenshot in addition to the required in-game screenshot
Updated Steam achievements dialog to now reset the scrollbar to the top of the list upon opening instead of remaining where it was when the dialog was closed
Updated Steam achievements dialog to now show a "question mark" image for new achievements that have been published to Steam but don't have images yet
Updated "Import Resources" built-in docs to remove some outdated info and to add ".gif" as a supported image format and ".wav" as a supported music format
Changed files in this update