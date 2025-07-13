 Skip to content
13 July 2025
Release v1.3.4.2 is out now! This features a few small updates, most notably the ability to rate Steam Workshop games directly from RPG in a Box! The game featured in the screenshot below is Gardiny by creator Poulet Rôti. Gardiny is a relaxing game where you take care of a garden at your own pace!

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3509394132

Read below for the full list of changes:

  • Added "Up Vote" and "Down Vote" buttons to the "Play Games" dialog for rating games from RPG in a Box without needing to go the Steam Workshop page

  • Updated "Play Games" dialog to now display placeholders with the game title while the game box previews are being loaded into the collection list

  • Updated "Share to Steam Workshop" dialog for sharing games to now require at least one game box screenshot in addition to the required in-game screenshot

  • Updated Steam achievements dialog to now reset the scrollbar to the top of the list upon opening instead of remaining where it was when the dialog was closed

  • Updated Steam achievements dialog to now show a "question mark" image for new achievements that have been published to Steam but don't have images yet

  • Updated "Import Resources" built-in docs to remove some outdated info and to add ".gif" as a supported image format and ".wav" as a supported music format

