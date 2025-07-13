In celebration of selling 100 copies, here is ChessRogue, v0.858!

This update has tons of bug fixes and updates, but here are some major game changing ones! This update was mainly based on ease of access for the player. Getting into the game, playing quicker, quicker resets, etc.

CHESS AI SPEED

The previous version of ChessRogue had python handling all the calculations for determining enemy AI movement. It's now handled by Rust and enemy turns are now significantly faster. Eliminating a massive bottleneck for player enjoyability!



NEW GAME MODE - PLAY AS BLACK

Play as Black is a new game mode where you control the black pieces. The difference between Play as White and Play as Black is that as black your pieces automatically placed for you at the start of each turn. A true roguelike experience!

STAIRS!!!

Each level now has stairs that can be traversed down by the players king! Enemy squad too tough? Book it towards the stairs! Stairs are currently represented by > and <. However a small update will be provided within the next few days to have a true graphical representation.

Take out the squad or run for it?

MAPPABLE CONTROLS

You can now map your hotkeys for each piece! Amazing that this is an update in 2025, but here we are!





These controls are mainly for Play as White, as they mostly have to do with piece placement.

AUTOMATIC PLACEMENT

There is also a new Auto Place feature, where you can automatically place your pieces on the board (default key for Auto Place is tab). Likewise, the in game UI now displays the hotkey for each piece displayed next to it during the placement phase



HIGHSCORES - WHITE, BLACK, XP TABLE

Since the game modes have changed, the high scores page has changed as well. It displays scores for each mode, Play as White and Play as Black, as well as an XP table which shows which player has the highest XP across all modes!

NEW MAIN MENU FEATURES

You can now start games instantly from the main menu! In the random games, your pieces are automatically randomly selected for you based on your total level and gold. In the image below, the "B-HS" (Black highscore) is highlighted by the mouse. Clicking this will start a randomized game.

You can also now change your player name by clicking the player name in the top left, which updates correctly in the high scores

RANDOM BUTTON

There is now a "Random" button in the Piece Shop, which buys pieces for you randomly based on player level.

IN GAME UI UPDATES

The in game UI has been significantly condensed. The text has been changed to be more readable.

Well, thats all for now! I hope you enjoy the update and please post any issues in the community forum.

Thanks,

Jacob

Note: There may be some minor graphical errors in the game itself. These have been noted and will be fixed in a small update coming out later this week.