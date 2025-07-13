 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19204864
  • Fixed a small chance for the game to crash in Hard Mode if a Phoen decides to Null Number a 4th party member.

  • ^Related: Enemies are smarter in general about when to use Null Number and other moves that strips buffs.

  • Fixed Lunez and Crow not being able to get perfect score in the Love Sho

  • Retrograde Scorpio sprite updated

  • The new shortcut between 10-1 and 10-2 is now locked in Normal and Easy mode.

  • Eliza, Chase, and Detritus have new dialogue for winning the Love Sho.

  • Fixed Clean Cut and Garden Press not getting their 2nd hit

  • Fixed the healing capping at 1250.

  • Added new equipment that is dropped by the Retrogrades in 10-1 and 10-2

  • Fixed a bad Typhoon description

  • Fixed Side of Fries damaging you

