Fixed a small chance for the game to crash in Hard Mode if a Phoen decides to Null Number a 4th party member.

^Related: Enemies are smarter in general about when to use Null Number and other moves that strips buffs.

Fixed Lunez and Crow not being able to get perfect score in the Love Sho

Retrograde Scorpio sprite updated

The new shortcut between 10-1 and 10-2 is now locked in Normal and Easy mode.

Eliza, Chase, and Detritus have new dialogue for winning the Love Sho.

Fixed Clean Cut and Garden Press not getting their 2nd hit

Fixed the healing capping at 1250.

Added new equipment that is dropped by the Retrogrades in 10-1 and 10-2

Fixed a bad Typhoon description