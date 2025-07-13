 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19204806
Update notes via Steam Community

- Fixed an autostacking & undo -related issue in Babataire

- Further fixes to card z-layering in Single-Stack Solitaire

- Fixed a typo in Single-Stack Solitaire's rules text

- Clarified Babataire rules text a tad

- Single-Stack Solitaire's achievement should work again

- Fixed Tear Solitaire crashing when trying for an extra challenge

- Fixed 2 achievement having the same name as another achievement

- Fixed Murder Mystery's extra challenge not granting the achievement

- Adjusted Double-sided Solitaire to make the cards a bit easier to read when stacked

