- Fixed an autostacking & undo -related issue in Babataire
- Further fixes to card z-layering in Single-Stack Solitaire
- Fixed a typo in Single-Stack Solitaire's rules text
- Clarified Babataire rules text a tad
- Single-Stack Solitaire's achievement should work again
- Fixed Tear Solitaire crashing when trying for an extra challenge
- Fixed 2 achievement having the same name as another achievement
- Fixed Murder Mystery's extra challenge not granting the achievement
- Adjusted Double-sided Solitaire to make the cards a bit easier to read when stacked
