Hello! Today I have the sound and music update I hinted at last update. I hope you enjoy this added audio polish. :)

Music:

There is now a unique music track for each boss encounter in the dungeon.

As the day fades to evening and night, the music will change in tone to reflect the time of day.

Sound:

Placing decorations and other items on the farm will now make a sound when correctly placed or removed.

There are a few more sounds during cutscenes.

Added an extra magical ambiance sound to the Shrine and Enchanted Grove areas.

Small tweaks and volume mixing to polish the overall sound scape.

Thank you to everyone who has reported bugs and feedback. <3

Talk to you soon,

Jenny

