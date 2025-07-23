 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19204784 Edited 23 July 2025 – 02:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello! Today I have the sound and music update I hinted at last update. I hope you enjoy this added audio polish. :)

Music:

  • There is now a unique music track for each boss encounter in the dungeon.

  • As the day fades to evening and night, the music will change in tone to reflect the time of day.

Sound:

  • Placing decorations and other items on the farm will now make a sound when correctly placed or removed.

  • There are a few more sounds during cutscenes.

  • Added an extra magical ambiance sound to the Shrine and Enchanted Grove areas.

  • Small tweaks and volume mixing to polish the overall sound scape.

Thank you to everyone who has reported bugs and feedback. <3

Talk to you soon,
Jenny

