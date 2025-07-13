 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19204722
Update notes via Steam Community

Ren'Py 8.4

Updated to the Released version of Ren'Py 8.4 with more bug fixes in there.

Gallery

Change the back-end to making it more efficent for me to add Gallery Images (via automation). Also, I changed the refresh so it is only looking if the Show value is False. This will reduce the time between clicking on Gallery and it loading.

This was prompted by running into an image that I want to add to the gallery, and the method at the time meant careful editing of a dictionary. :) This changes that by creating an individual file in the dev folder (only on my system) that will automatically got through folders and json files to create a dictionary json that shown in the Source Code DLC.

There were also some bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

