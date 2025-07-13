 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 13 July 2025 Build 19204702 Edited 13 July 2025 – 05:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Items


New sets of items to honor our friends and thank them for all they do

  • 12 new items in total
  • New items can be found at yard sales, the storage auction and low value items in the dumpster
  • New items can be paired. Find the match to complete the item and get max profit.


Changes


  • The items from The Boys of Summer Update can now also be found at yard sales and low value items in dumpsters
  • Dumpsters now have an open all button
  • Searching dumpsters is much faster
  • Can escape the level up message by pressing any key
  • Magnet fishing is faster
  • Cashier at the big business cashes out faster
  • All employees at every house do all tasks. They will clean and do all repairs now but vary by speed
  • Change the cost of some employees
  • Can now hire an employee at the cafe


Fix


  • Cups and plates can no longer be endlessly puttied
  • while placing an item (green item is out for placement) u could open inventory, highlight an item and hit enter which would make both the highlighted item and the item being placed to disappear
  • Picking up an item while trying to price it would cause the pricing menu to stick up with no way to exit
  • Picking up a counter / table near a vehicle would cause you to enter the vehicle and be stuck in the confirm pick up menu
  • Fixed screw placement on red lawn mower
  • Fixed damage on white potted plant
  • "counter" did not have a confirm pickup option like other tables and counters
  • When moving out of either business the sale sign would appear floating inside the store instead of on the wall outside the store
  • Rugs or other thin items like cards would not sell if placed on the floor of either business
  • Talking to the auctioneer as the auction is ending causes player to be stuck
  • Fixed the employees speed at the mansion and $200k house
  • The metal detector no longer continues to beep after digging something up
  • Decreased the noise of the metal detector
  • Fixed issue with picking up the storage while using it

Changed files in this update

Depot 2416351
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link