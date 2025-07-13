New Items
New sets of items to honor our friends and thank them for all they do
- 12 new items in total
- New items can be found at yard sales, the storage auction and low value items in the dumpster
- New items can be paired. Find the match to complete the item and get max profit.
Changes
- The items from The Boys of Summer Update can now also be found at yard sales and low value items in dumpsters
- Dumpsters now have an open all button
- Searching dumpsters is much faster
- Can escape the level up message by pressing any key
- Magnet fishing is faster
- Cashier at the big business cashes out faster
- All employees at every house do all tasks. They will clean and do all repairs now but vary by speed
- Change the cost of some employees
- Can now hire an employee at the cafe
Fix
- Cups and plates can no longer be endlessly puttied
- while placing an item (green item is out for placement) u could open inventory, highlight an item and hit enter which would make both the highlighted item and the item being placed to disappear
- Picking up an item while trying to price it would cause the pricing menu to stick up with no way to exit
- Picking up a counter / table near a vehicle would cause you to enter the vehicle and be stuck in the confirm pick up menu
- Fixed screw placement on red lawn mower
- Fixed damage on white potted plant
- "counter" did not have a confirm pickup option like other tables and counters
- When moving out of either business the sale sign would appear floating inside the store instead of on the wall outside the store
- Rugs or other thin items like cards would not sell if placed on the floor of either business
- Talking to the auctioneer as the auction is ending causes player to be stuck
- Fixed the employees speed at the mansion and $200k house
- The metal detector no longer continues to beep after digging something up
- Decreased the noise of the metal detector
- Fixed issue with picking up the storage while using it
