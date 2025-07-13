Hey everyone! I’m incredibly excited (and nervous!) to finally release the full version of my visual novel.

This game was developed solo, with me handling the writing, coding, designing, marketing, and publishing. I was also blessed to collaborate with a few talented artists, animators, voice actors, and beta testers who helped bring this world to life. It’s been a journey full of bugs, breakthroughs, and a whole lot of heart.

This game was shaped by years of travel, real interviews, and hands-on experience in development and marketing. The process itself — the people met, lessons learned, and paths taken — meant as much to me as the finished game. I hope that spirit comes through and resonates with you.

What’s inside:

Choice-driven, writing skill-dependent gameplay with multiple endings

Romance, rivalries, and emotional messes

A stylish visual novel set in the world of game development

A personal, slightly chaotic love letter to creativity

This project meant more to me than I can put into words. I poured everything I had into it—not just time and effort, but years of thoughts, memories, and quiet prayers.

All glory to God in Jesus’ name. Every opportunity this game received was only possible through His hand. He guided each step, opened the right doors, and carried me through every moment I wanted to give up. By His grace alone, it came together and was brought to completion.

To the fans and players who supported us, whether from the beginning or just recently discovering the game, thank you for helping us reach this point. Your encouragement, kind words, and belief in this little story gave it life.

As a small thank-you to everyone supporting this release, the game is launching with a 10% discount for a limited time.

For players who have played the demo before, we ask you to please clear the game's data on your PC first to minimize bugs due to the new configuration (clearing the game's persistent file on your PC). For more assistance and bug reports, please email me at izumigames.assistance@gmail.com.

Also, an important note: the Mac build of the full game isn’t currently available on Steam. We’ve decided to hold off for now due to some configuration and support issues. However, you can still download the Mac version from our Itch.io page! Because of this, we'll also remove the Mac version of our demo, here on Steam.

We've also uploaded streaming guidelines for anyone who wants to stream our game. They're not mandatory—just a request from me as the developer.

If you enjoyed the game, sharing your thoughts in a review or recommending it to a friend would mean so much. Thank you again, truly, for everything.

—Izumi