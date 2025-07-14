 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 July 2025 Build 19204279 Edited 14 July 2025 – 19:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • General performance tweaks.

Raging Bloodlord

Tier 1

  • Summon Staff 召唤法杖

    • Fixed a bug causing the summoner trait to grant its damage bonus to the minion twice.

Tier 2

  • Haunting Dash 萦绕猛冲

    • Fixed a bug causing the summoner trait to grant its damage bonus to the minion twice.

    • Attack speed 1.5 > 2.5

Cosmic Huntress

Tier 4

  • Blazing Focus 炽燃聚焦

    • Fixed a bug where upgrading to silver and gold level had no functional effect.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Boundless gem not granting any bonus area.

  • Combat now ends correctly after losing all of your lives. 

  • Fixed a bug where selecting the resonance reward that grants a specific tier of spell would break the game if there were no available spells of that tier.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2870431
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link