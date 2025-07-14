General performance tweaks.
Raging Bloodlord
Tier 1
Summon Staff 召唤法杖
Fixed a bug causing the summoner trait to grant its damage bonus to the minion twice.
Tier 2
Haunting Dash 萦绕猛冲
Attack speed 1.5 > 2.5
Cosmic Huntress
Tier 4
Blazing Focus 炽燃聚焦
Fixed a bug where upgrading to silver and gold level had no functional effect.
Bug Fixes
Fixed Boundless gem not granting any bonus area.
Combat now ends correctly after losing all of your lives.
Fixed a bug where selecting the resonance reward that grants a specific tier of spell would break the game if there were no available spells of that tier.
Changed files in this update