 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 July 2025 Build 19204124 Edited 14 July 2025 – 03:13:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I've completed testing of A Chamber of Stars on a Steam Deck. The game runs smooth on the Steam Deck, plus the game looks and sounds great.

(Image credit: Steam)

It is recommended to set the Steam Deck buttons to the following controls:

R2/L2 to Space bar

A face button to E key or left click

B face button to Q key

D pad to W/A/S/D

Start to Esc key

With these settings both the exploration and rhythm game sections will be playable.

The controls can be changed in both the Steam Deck settings as well as the pop-up menu while launching the game.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1624191
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 1624192
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link