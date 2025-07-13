 Skip to content
13 July 2025 Build 19204110 Edited 13 July 2025 – 11:13:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

💸 20% Off to Celebrate!

To mark the arrival of this pirate-themed update, Guilty as Sock! is 20% off for a limited time! The offer will launch at 7:00PM UTC+2!

🗺️ Pirate Courtroom Map

A brand-new environment straight from the high seas! Argue your case surrounded by barrels, ropes, and ocean breeze. Just try not to get motion sick.

📚 Reworked Tutorial

We've added a “How to Play” section directly in the Main and Pause menu, so new players can jump in with confidence!

🧢 Pirate-Themed Cosmetics

Outfit your sock with our latest wave of themed items:

  • Pirate hats & costumes

  • Nautical sock patterns

  • Brand-new expressive eyes


🔧 Bug Fix – Korean Font Display

We fixed an issue where Korean characters weren't displaying correctly in-game. Thanks to everyone who reported it!

As always, if you spot bugs or have feedback, jump into the Discord and let us know!

Enjoying the courtroom chaos? Leave us a Steam review!

Your feedback helps us grow the community!

