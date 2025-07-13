💸 20% Off to Celebrate!
To mark the arrival of this pirate-themed update, Guilty as Sock! is 20% off for a limited time! The offer will launch at 7:00PM UTC+2!
🗺️ Pirate Courtroom Map
A brand-new environment straight from the high seas! Argue your case surrounded by barrels, ropes, and ocean breeze. Just try not to get motion sick.
📚 Reworked Tutorial
We've added a “How to Play” section directly in the Main and Pause menu, so new players can jump in with confidence!
🧢 Pirate-Themed Cosmetics
Outfit your sock with our latest wave of themed items:
Pirate hats & costumes
Nautical sock patterns
Brand-new expressive eyes
🔧 Bug Fix – Korean Font Display
We fixed an issue where Korean characters weren't displaying correctly in-game. Thanks to everyone who reported it!
As always, if you spot bugs or have feedback, jump into the Discord and let us know!
Enjoying the courtroom chaos? Leave us a Steam review!
Your feedback helps us grow the community!
Changed files in this update