14 July 2025 Build 19203897 Edited 14 July 2025 – 22:26:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Huge memory & RAM optimizations. Game runs smoother on all devices.
- Fixed server lag which was especially bad when depositing large amounts of items into the bank.
- “Deposit All” is now nearly instant.
- Fixed duplicate PowDex notifications (no more double messages on drops).
- ESC now properly closes UI windows again.

