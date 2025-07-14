- Huge memory & RAM optimizations. Game runs smoother on all devices.
- Fixed server lag which was especially bad when depositing large amounts of items into the bank.
- “Deposit All” is now nearly instant.
- Fixed duplicate PowDex notifications (no more double messages on drops).
- ESC now properly closes UI windows again.
Major Stability & Performance Update
