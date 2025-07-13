 Skip to content
13 July 2025
Hotfix – Version 1.2.0.6


Hello everyone!

Although we said the last hotfix would be the last one, we decided to do another one to tackle some problems reported by you!

Fixes & Improvements
- Fixed AK-12 iron sight alignment.
- Added stats to AK-12 Pistol Grip.
- Added attachment slots to Five-Seven pistol.
- Fixed AK-12 muzzle stats (now display correct values).
- Fixed QSZ pistol stats not displaying fully.
- Fixed safes remaining locked for clients after being opened.
- Fixed Delta Pack texture issue.
- Fixed some crash occurrences.
- Fixed bug where weapons could be removed after assembling in gunsmith if inventory was too full.
- Fixed audio settings not being saved between sessions.

Gameplay & Content
- Switched tiers of SRS A2 magazines to better reflect rarity and balance.

