Hotfix – Version 1.2.0.6

Hello everyone!



Although we said the last hotfix would be the last one, we decided to do another one to tackle some problems reported by you!



Fixes & Improvements

- Fixed AK-12 iron sight alignment.

- Added stats to AK-12 Pistol Grip.

- Added attachment slots to Five-Seven pistol.

- Fixed AK-12 muzzle stats (now display correct values).

- Fixed QSZ pistol stats not displaying fully.

- Fixed safes remaining locked for clients after being opened.

- Fixed Delta Pack texture issue.

- Fixed some crash occurrences.

- Fixed bug where weapons could be removed after assembling in gunsmith if inventory was too full.

- Fixed audio settings not being saved between sessions.



Gameplay & Content

- Switched tiers of SRS A2 magazines to better reflect rarity and balance.