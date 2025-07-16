New content:
Added new contract mission - Port: Extermination.
Updates:
Added option to skip tutorial mission Prologue.
UI improvements for squad creation.
Improved clarity of radio transmission on story missions.
Primary, secondary weapons firing sounds updated.
Frag grenade explosion sounds updated.
Enemy combat shouts variety and loudness updated.
Bugfixes:
Fixed an issue where HUB Terminal closed the session after a mission had been canceled by the player.
Fixed missing Continue button in some cases.
Fixed inaccessible Armory in some cases.
Fixed missing and inconsistent subtitles.
Fixed incorrect poses for corpses.
Overall stability improvements.
Other minor bugfixes and optimizations.
