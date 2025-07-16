 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19203780
Update notes via Steam Community

New content:

  • Added new contract mission - Port: Extermination.

Updates:

  • Added option to skip tutorial mission Prologue.

  • UI improvements for squad creation.

  • Improved clarity of radio transmission on story missions.

  • Primary, secondary weapons firing sounds updated.

  • Frag grenade explosion sounds updated.

  • Enemy combat shouts variety and loudness updated.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed an issue where HUB Terminal closed the session after a mission had been canceled by the player.

  • Fixed missing Continue button in some cases.

  • Fixed inaccessible Armory in some cases.

  • Fixed missing and inconsistent subtitles.

  • Fixed incorrect poses for corpses.

  • Overall stability improvements.

  • Other minor bugfixes and optimizations.

