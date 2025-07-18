1. Several updates have been applied, including improvements to drag movement.



2. (macOS) As mentioned in the notice a few days ago, the game no longer runs on macOS versions below 10.15. This change is an unavoidable consequence of the game’s development engine, Unity, whose latest version (Unity 6) requires macOS 11.0 or later as the minimum supported version. The Steam client also ended support for macOS 10.15 as of February 15, 2025. Please update your macOS to version 11.0 or higher to continue playing the game.



Thank you.