18 July 2025 Build 19203646 Edited 18 July 2025 – 17:13:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Several updates have been applied, including improvements to drag movement.

2. (macOS) As mentioned in the notice a few days ago, the game no longer runs on macOS versions below 10.15. This change is an unavoidable consequence of the game’s development engine, Unity, whose latest version (Unity 6) requires macOS 11.0 or later as the minimum supported version. The Steam client also ended support for macOS 10.15 as of February 15, 2025. Please update your macOS to version 11.0 or higher to continue playing the game.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

