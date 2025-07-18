1. Several updates have been applied, including improvements to drag movement.
2. (macOS) As mentioned in the notice a few days ago, the game no longer runs on macOS versions below 10.15. This change is an unavoidable consequence of the game’s development engine, Unity, whose latest version (Unity 6) requires macOS 11.0 or later as the minimum supported version. The Steam client also ended support for macOS 10.15 as of February 15, 2025. Please update your macOS to version 11.0 or higher to continue playing the game.
Thank you.
Drag Movement Improvements and Other Changes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3080241
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3080242
- Loading history…
Windows DLC 3080250 Depot 3080250
- Loading history…
macOS DLC 3080250 Depot 3080251
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update