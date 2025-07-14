 Skip to content
14 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

🏝️ Patch Notes – Navigation Overhaul, Combat Fixes, UI Updates & Crusty Bill!?


This update brings major improvements to pathfinding, gathering, tooltips, and NPC behaviors — plus some beachside surprises. Let’s dive in:

🗺️ Navigation & Minimap

  • Player navigation is now entirely server-side for more accurate movement and future-proofing.
  • Click-to-move indicator is now a circle instead of a rectangle to reflect server-based nav.
  • Click-to-move target indicators now hide correctly when the target is reached.
  • Max movement distance increased from 175 → 200 meters and works server-side.
  • Minimap zoom has been added.
  • Click-to-move range indicator now displays on the minimap.
  • Players now more accurately reach their clicked destination.
  • Camera no longer zooms when scrolling over UI elements.


⚔️ NPCs, Combat & Aggro

  • Fixed issues with NPC aggro and re-aggro logic.
  • Players now properly catch up to NPCs that slowly walk away.
  • NPC movement when idle is now significantly less erratic.
  • NPCs now stay within their defined roaming range.
  • NPCs now display a roaming range indicator when hovered.
  • Fixed combat-facing: players now correctly face gathering and combat targets.
  • Auto-retaliate can now be toggled on or off.
  • Player ID/order is now randomized every 1 minute (used by NPC targeting logic, may later apply to PvP).


⛏️ Gathering Improvements

  • Gathering animations now play correctly again across clients.
  • Fixed an issue where animations played at incorrect intensity/scale.
  • Re-gathering the same resource now works as intended.
  • Gathering a different resource mid-gathering now functions properly.
  • Gathering now ends properly when your inventory is full and allows re-gathering after banking.
  • Depleted resources now clear themselves as your "last gathering target" when they respawn.
  • Tree stump radius reduced from 0.5 → 0.25 to improve player positioning near felled trees.
  • Resource depletion updates now send correctly to the server.
  • TaskOrb for gathering no longer captures mouse events or displays tooltips.


🧍‍♂️ Player & World Interactions

  • Players can now walk through mobs and other players server-side.
  • Fixed a bug where tooltips scaled incorrectly, causing them to appear off-screen.
  • Items dropped to the ground are now visually represented but non-interactable.
  • Entities spawned via /debug no longer have collision locally.
  • Opening the Bank now also opens your Inventory by default.
  • UI sync for skills no longer requires spawning as networked objects.


🗺️ Ruins of Silverglow Fixes

  • Lower-level stairs in Ruins of Silverglow can now be accessed properly.
  • The ruins no longer stick out of the world terrain visually.


🦀 Beach Crabs & Crusty Bill

  • Added more Beach Crab spawns with tighter groupings.
  • Introduced "Crab Cove" entrance — currently aesthetic, will be an instanced area later.
  • Added Crusty Bill, your future guide to instanced Beach Crab content.
  • Added Crusty Bill's Dock near Lumirath.


🏦 Endale Banking

  • Banker Alaria Silverleaf is now properly located in Endale and reachable.
  • Alaria now explains her future plans to open a town bank.


🛠️ Internal Improvements

  • Development tools now better detect invalid NPC spawn groups, preventing unreachable spawns.


Thanks as always for your continued feedback and support. See you in-game!

