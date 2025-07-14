🏝️ Patch Notes – Navigation Overhaul, Combat Fixes, UI Updates & Crusty Bill!?
This update brings major improvements to pathfinding, gathering, tooltips, and NPC behaviors — plus some beachside surprises. Let’s dive in:
🗺️ Navigation & Minimap
- Player navigation is now entirely server-side for more accurate movement and future-proofing.
- Click-to-move indicator is now a circle instead of a rectangle to reflect server-based nav.
- Click-to-move target indicators now hide correctly when the target is reached.
- Max movement distance increased from 175 → 200 meters and works server-side.
- Minimap zoom has been added.
- Click-to-move range indicator now displays on the minimap.
- Players now more accurately reach their clicked destination.
- Camera no longer zooms when scrolling over UI elements.
⚔️ NPCs, Combat & Aggro
- Fixed issues with NPC aggro and re-aggro logic.
- Players now properly catch up to NPCs that slowly walk away.
- NPC movement when idle is now significantly less erratic.
- NPCs now stay within their defined roaming range.
- NPCs now display a roaming range indicator when hovered.
- Fixed combat-facing: players now correctly face gathering and combat targets.
- Auto-retaliate can now be toggled on or off.
- Player ID/order is now randomized every 1 minute (used by NPC targeting logic, may later apply to PvP).
⛏️ Gathering Improvements
- Gathering animations now play correctly again across clients.
- Fixed an issue where animations played at incorrect intensity/scale.
- Re-gathering the same resource now works as intended.
- Gathering a different resource mid-gathering now functions properly.
- Gathering now ends properly when your inventory is full and allows re-gathering after banking.
- Depleted resources now clear themselves as your "last gathering target" when they respawn.
- Tree stump radius reduced from 0.5 → 0.25 to improve player positioning near felled trees.
- Resource depletion updates now send correctly to the server.
- TaskOrb for gathering no longer captures mouse events or displays tooltips.
🧍♂️ Player & World Interactions
- Players can now walk through mobs and other players server-side.
- Fixed a bug where tooltips scaled incorrectly, causing them to appear off-screen.
- Items dropped to the ground are now visually represented but non-interactable.
- Entities spawned via /debug no longer have collision locally.
- Opening the Bank now also opens your Inventory by default.
- UI sync for skills no longer requires spawning as networked objects.
🗺️ Ruins of Silverglow Fixes
- Lower-level stairs in Ruins of Silverglow can now be accessed properly.
- The ruins no longer stick out of the world terrain visually.
🦀 Beach Crabs & Crusty Bill
- Added more Beach Crab spawns with tighter groupings.
- Introduced "Crab Cove" entrance — currently aesthetic, will be an instanced area later.
- Added Crusty Bill, your future guide to instanced Beach Crab content.
- Added Crusty Bill's Dock near Lumirath.
🏦 Endale Banking
- Banker Alaria Silverleaf is now properly located in Endale and reachable.
- Alaria now explains her future plans to open a town bank.
🛠️ Internal Improvements
- Development tools now better detect invalid NPC spawn groups, preventing unreachable spawns.
