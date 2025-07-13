Fixed a number of bugs introduced in 2.38.1:

Fixed some issues with visibility of entities when using the commander interface. Most notably, buildings that were not fully built and vehicles were not visible when they should have been.

Fixed a bug that prevented team participation score being processed correctly. The following were not working correctly: Commander score bonus.

Squad participation bonus.

Squad leader bonus.

Fixed an issue causing vehicle carcasses to be displayed on the mini-map.

Fixed an issue where Brenodi reinforcements weren’t being set correctly by map inputs on emp_info_params. (It was using the NF setting for both teams.)