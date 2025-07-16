Patch Notes v0.55

Optimization:



Code rewritten and sped up (~15 %)

Refactoring touched NPC movement logic, lighting calculations, and part of the UI system

Texture compression and repacking (~10 %)

Overall project optimization — 10 %

Light NPC optimization — some scripts moved to an event‑driven system, reducing extra updates





Fixes:



Fixed LOD meshes on several shelf models

Fixed an issue where some saves weren’t deleted when starting a new game

Fixed a bug that hid tasks when opening the tablet or PC

Squashed numerous small and medium bugs across mechanics and UI





New and Changed Content:



Added supplier buildings (currently non‑functional); suppliers will come in the next patch, and ordering

New furniture store on the mall’s first floor

70 + new décor items, signs, posters, and interior details bring the mall and streets to life





What are we working on right now?

We’re tackling several major areas in parallel, and progress is already under way:

