16 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes v0.55

Optimization:

  • Code rewritten and sped up (~15 %)

  • Refactoring touched NPC movement logic, lighting calculations, and part of the UI system

  • Texture compression and repacking (~10 %)

  • Overall project optimization — 10 %

  • Light NPC optimization — some scripts moved to an event‑driven system, reducing extra updates



Fixes:

  • Fixed LOD meshes on several shelf models

  • Fixed an issue where some saves weren’t deleted when starting a new game

  • Fixed a bug that hid tasks when opening the tablet or PC

  • Squashed numerous small and medium bugs across mechanics and UI



New and Changed Content:

  • Added supplier buildings (currently non‑functional); suppliers will come in the next patch, and ordering

  • New furniture store on the mall’s first floor

  • 70 + new décor items, signs, posters, and interior details bring the mall and streets to life



What are we working on right now?
We’re tackling several major areas in parallel, and progress is already under way:

  • Multiplayer — laying the network architecture and testing object synchronization

  • Code optimization — continuing refactoring, aiming to cover 50 % by the end of the cycle

  • Graphics optimization — rolling out more aggressive LODs and asynchronous texture streaming

  • Localization optimization — migrating to a new system and slimming down resource size

  • Breathing life into the city — adding pedestrians, traffic, and dynamic events so the streets no longer feel empty

