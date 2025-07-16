Patch Notes v0.55
Optimization:
Code rewritten and sped up (~15 %)
Refactoring touched NPC movement logic, lighting calculations, and part of the UI system
Texture compression and repacking (~10 %)
Overall project optimization — 10 %
Light NPC optimization — some scripts moved to an event‑driven system, reducing extra updates
Fixes:
Fixed LOD meshes on several shelf models
Fixed an issue where some saves weren’t deleted when starting a new game
Fixed a bug that hid tasks when opening the tablet or PC
Squashed numerous small and medium bugs across mechanics and UI
New and Changed Content:
Added supplier buildings (currently non‑functional); suppliers will come in the next patch, and ordering
New furniture store on the mall’s first floor
70 + new décor items, signs, posters, and interior details bring the mall and streets to life
What are we working on right now?
We’re tackling several major areas in parallel, and progress is already under way:
Multiplayer — laying the network architecture and testing object synchronization
Code optimization — continuing refactoring, aiming to cover 50 % by the end of the cycle
Graphics optimization — rolling out more aggressive LODs and asynchronous texture streaming
Localization optimization — migrating to a new system and slimming down resource size
Breathing life into the city — adding pedestrians, traffic, and dynamic events so the streets no longer feel empty
