21 July 2025 Build 19200951
Update notes via Steam Community


Hello everyone!
The 1.0.2 patch is now live on the Default Branch. Mostly focused on fixing bugs.

Changes and Additions

  • Added a new setting called "Dynamic Casting":
    • Enabled: The Skill is cast at the current position of the cursor when the animation ends. This is the default setting.
    • Disabled: The Skill is cast at the position of the cursor at the moment of activation.

Bugs Fixes

Important
  • Fixed the issue preventing the game to start at fullscreen (I think).

General
  • Defeating an Obelisk of Illusion should now immediately grant 3 Choices for the next Challenge in The Great Forge.
  • Life and Mana Lock greyed parts should now be displayed properly.
  • The Gravity Cataclysm should now properly slow Projectiles with a modified Projectile Speed.
  • Ghosts (Suffering Souls) can now be dodged.
  • Ancestral Strikes from DoTs can now properly trigger Ancestral Effects (such as Gazloka's Conquest)
  • War Chests should no longer spawn when switching classes or loading other saves.
  • Achievements tracking Maxxed out Skills will no longer be removed once they have been awarded if players rank down a Skill. Same goes for Ancestral Skills and Attributes.
  • Achievements counting Floors in specific Environments will now also count Floor done inside The Netherworld.
  • Cataclysm : Reconstruction should now work properly and the timer should be reset on every hit.
  • On the Netherworld Map, Expeditions completed by other classes should now appear with the proper gold border.
  • "Map Transparency" is now called "Map Opacity".
  • Damage Numbers should now appear at the correct location even when using higher resolutions such as 2k and 4k.
  • Keybinds should now appear at the proper size when using higher resolutions such as 2k and 4k.
  • Automatically picking up lots of loot (and materials) should no longer slow the game down (at all).
  • Influence gained should now display the proper value on the result menu.
  • Fixed a rare crash occuring when displaying Enemies Buffs Icons.
  • Fixed a rare crash occuring when exiting the Blacksmith.
  • Fixed a bunch of typos.

Attributes
  • Willpower 45 should now grant the proper amount of Minion Increased Damage per minion.
  • Attributes with a condition such as "less than X% Mana" or "less than Y% Life" will now trigger when Life / Mana is less or equal. This includes:
    • Determination 60.
    • Toughness 60.
    • Savagery 30.
    • Willpower 15.
    • Dexterity 45.


Ancestral Legacy
  • Elemental Synergy should now count every equipped Aura.
  • Life and Mana per Second Skills should no longer display an incorrect Life / Mana Cost value when Elemental Swap is toggled on.
  • Elemental Pact is now properly set as a Conversion.
  • One Last Round now properly increase the stack limit of Enfeeble.
  • Power Surge now interracts properly will Skills scaling on Mana on Hit such as Arcane Missile / Voracious Missile.
  • To prevent people from going crazy, The Judge of Light's sound will stop looping after a few seconds.
  • Comfort Zone should now work properly with Indirect Damage.

The Mighty Knight
  • Grappling Hook / Commandeer should now have the proper Mana Cost.
  • Grappling Hook / Commandeer should no longer work on Obelisks.
  • Deflect should now properly deflect Projectiles from Light Totems.
  • Ascension / The Flying Man should no longer remove "cooldown debuffs" such as Reaper of the Bloodthirsty Beast passive effect.

The Fierce Huntress
  • Smoke Screen / Fairy Dust should now be properly removed when Smoke Screen ends.
  • Smoke Screen's damage buff should now work properly with Heavy Explosive Projectile.
  • Ravenous Daggers should now properly deal Additional Damage when being merged.
  • Using Steel Manipulator and Amulet of Transferance should no longer mess with Immortal Arrow's tooltip.
  • Fist of the Wild / Double Palm should now properly target two different enemies.
  • Void Arrow / Netherfire from the Void can now properly deal damage when dealing only Elemental Damage.
  • Self-Control now reads: "You have +25% Attack Speed. While Tormented or Delighted, this effect is disabled." (On top of making it clearer, this is also quite a buff)
  • While using Click to Move, Tumble should now always be cast toward your cursor.
  • Wandering Arrows should no longer be visible when not attacking inside The Netherworld.

The Mischievous Mage
  • Attunement Pulse / Reshape : Should now properly grant the "Projectile" tag to Attunement Pulse (and properly interact with effects such as Drum-Reaper of War).
  • Attunement Pulse / Elemental Weakness should now properly increase Elemental Weakness.
  • Orb of the Arcane Master / Drunken Master: Should now properly cast Additional Projectiles granted from % Additional Projectiles.
  • Arcane Clones now also benefit from your Attack Speed.
  • Chrono-Puncture / Chrono-Speed now properly displays Cooldown Reduction instead of Attack Speed, and now properly grants 2% per stack instead of 3%.
  • Arcane Breach / Arcane Explosion should no longer deal insane damage when casting Arcane Breach on top of an Orb of the Arcane Master.
  • Orb of the Arcane Master / Drunken Master should now cast the proper amount of projectiles no matter the Legendary effect or Reaper used.
  • Arcane Clones should now work properly with Drum-Staff of War.

Slorm Reapers
  • Equipping a Slorm Reaper will now reset Shield back to 0.
  • Reaper of the Untouchable One: Untouchable Dash should now always trigger when the key is pressed.
  • Reaper of Benediction should now heal the proper amount of Life.
  • Altior, Arah's Perfect Reaper should now properly benefit from Aura Increased Effect.
  • Primordial Reaper of the Many's Life Projectile now deal the proper damage.
  • Heals from Reaper of Benediction should no longer be dodgeable.
  • Vengeance, Ohm Agad's Cursed Reaper should now properly apply its Max Life buff.
  • Reaper of the Many: Orbs of Life should now properly set damage to 0.
  • Reaper of Resonating Thunder should now properly calculate Ancestral Strike Chance.

Legendaries
  • Avg Skill Damage when using Steel Manipulator and Amulet of Transferance should now be properly calculated.
  • Arnaldow's Shimmering Pauldrons should now behave properly when Area Rapid Cast is off.
  • Celestial Shackles should now properly benefit from Aura Increased Effect.
  • Celestial Shackles should no longer toggle itself off when leaving a map.
  • Chest of Immense Vitality should now properly benefit from Aura Increased Effect.
  • Ultrasonic Bracers should now properly benefit from Aura Increased Effect.
  • Immortal Grasp should now heal based on Skill and Elemental Damage.
  • The Awoken: Reaching Tormented by using a Support Skill will no longer trigger it twice.
  • Gloves of the Unleashed Surge should no longer trigger when casting Support Skills.
  • Armor of the Unstoppable Shaman will now trigger the Mini-Keeper.
  • Fulgurorn's Might should now properly trigger every 0.5 second.
  • Ultrasonic Bracers should no longer toggle itself off when leaving a map.
  • Boots of Extreme Confidence should now always work regardless of the direction.
  • Stacks from Ring of the Blood Seeker should now be properly removed when unequipping the Ring.
  • Damasius Awareness should now work properly with Indirect Damage.
  • Aiming Assistance Pads should now work properly with Indirect Damage.
  • Lowey's Wave of Fervor should now work properly with Indirect Damage.
  • Sahrusiel's Barrage: The Holy Spirit should no longer receive damage and / or die.
  • Steel Manipulator is now properly set as a Conversion.
  • Skyward Guardian Girdle's Celestial Protection should now work properly (and no longer disappear after 5 seconds).
  • Midos' Collector's Bracers should no longer slow the game down.
  • Inextricable Waistguard should no longer work on Bosses.



Edit: 1.0.2c
  • Fixed a crash occuring with The Fierce Huntress using Poison.
  • Fixed the Discord link in the menu.
  • Achievements linked to Slormites should no longer count Slormites that are being transfered back from The Slormitizer.
  • Coward's Belt should now work properly with Vengeance, Ohm Agad's Cursed Reaper.
  • Rune of the Shaman should now properly display Wood Sticks instead of Mighty Swing.


Cheers!

Changed files in this update

The Slormancer Content Depot 1104281
