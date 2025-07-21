Hello everyone!
The 1.0.2 patch is now live on the Default Branch. Mostly focused on fixing bugs.
Changes and Additions
- Added a new setting called "Dynamic Casting":
- Enabled: The Skill is cast at the current position of the cursor when the animation ends. This is the default setting.
- Disabled: The Skill is cast at the position of the cursor at the moment of activation.
Bugs FixesImportant
- Fixed the issue preventing the game to start at fullscreen (I think).
General
- Defeating an Obelisk of Illusion should now immediately grant 3 Choices for the next Challenge in The Great Forge.
- Life and Mana Lock greyed parts should now be displayed properly.
- The Gravity Cataclysm should now properly slow Projectiles with a modified Projectile Speed.
- Ghosts (Suffering Souls) can now be dodged.
- Ancestral Strikes from DoTs can now properly trigger Ancestral Effects (such as Gazloka's Conquest)
- War Chests should no longer spawn when switching classes or loading other saves.
- Achievements tracking Maxxed out Skills will no longer be removed once they have been awarded if players rank down a Skill. Same goes for Ancestral Skills and Attributes.
- Achievements counting Floors in specific Environments will now also count Floor done inside The Netherworld.
- Cataclysm : Reconstruction should now work properly and the timer should be reset on every hit.
- On the Netherworld Map, Expeditions completed by other classes should now appear with the proper gold border.
- "Map Transparency" is now called "Map Opacity".
- Damage Numbers should now appear at the correct location even when using higher resolutions such as 2k and 4k.
- Keybinds should now appear at the proper size when using higher resolutions such as 2k and 4k.
- Automatically picking up lots of loot (and materials) should no longer slow the game down (at all).
- Influence gained should now display the proper value on the result menu.
- Fixed a rare crash occuring when displaying Enemies Buffs Icons.
- Fixed a rare crash occuring when exiting the Blacksmith.
- Fixed a bunch of typos.
Attributes
- Willpower 45 should now grant the proper amount of Minion Increased Damage per minion.
- Attributes with a condition such as "less than X% Mana" or "less than Y% Life" will now trigger when Life / Mana is less or equal. This includes:
- Determination 60.
- Toughness 60.
- Savagery 30.
- Willpower 15.
- Dexterity 45.
Ancestral Legacy
- Elemental Synergy should now count every equipped Aura.
- Life and Mana per Second Skills should no longer display an incorrect Life / Mana Cost value when Elemental Swap is toggled on.
- Elemental Pact is now properly set as a Conversion.
- One Last Round now properly increase the stack limit of Enfeeble.
- Power Surge now interracts properly will Skills scaling on Mana on Hit such as Arcane Missile / Voracious Missile.
- To prevent people from going crazy, The Judge of Light's sound will stop looping after a few seconds.
- Comfort Zone should now work properly with Indirect Damage.
The Mighty Knight
- Grappling Hook / Commandeer should now have the proper Mana Cost.
- Grappling Hook / Commandeer should no longer work on Obelisks.
- Deflect should now properly deflect Projectiles from Light Totems.
- Ascension / The Flying Man should no longer remove "cooldown debuffs" such as Reaper of the Bloodthirsty Beast passive effect.
The Fierce Huntress
- Smoke Screen / Fairy Dust should now be properly removed when Smoke Screen ends.
- Smoke Screen's damage buff should now work properly with Heavy Explosive Projectile.
- Ravenous Daggers should now properly deal Additional Damage when being merged.
- Using Steel Manipulator and Amulet of Transferance should no longer mess with Immortal Arrow's tooltip.
- Fist of the Wild / Double Palm should now properly target two different enemies.
- Void Arrow / Netherfire from the Void can now properly deal damage when dealing only Elemental Damage.
- Self-Control now reads: "You have +25% Attack Speed. While Tormented or Delighted, this effect is disabled." (On top of making it clearer, this is also quite a buff)
- While using Click to Move, Tumble should now always be cast toward your cursor.
- Wandering Arrows should no longer be visible when not attacking inside The Netherworld.
The Mischievous Mage
- Attunement Pulse / Reshape : Should now properly grant the "Projectile" tag to Attunement Pulse (and properly interact with effects such as Drum-Reaper of War).
- Attunement Pulse / Elemental Weakness should now properly increase Elemental Weakness.
- Orb of the Arcane Master / Drunken Master: Should now properly cast Additional Projectiles granted from % Additional Projectiles.
- Arcane Clones now also benefit from your Attack Speed.
- Chrono-Puncture / Chrono-Speed now properly displays Cooldown Reduction instead of Attack Speed, and now properly grants 2% per stack instead of 3%.
- Arcane Breach / Arcane Explosion should no longer deal insane damage when casting Arcane Breach on top of an Orb of the Arcane Master.
- Orb of the Arcane Master / Drunken Master should now cast the proper amount of projectiles no matter the Legendary effect or Reaper used.
- Arcane Clones should now work properly with Drum-Staff of War.
Slorm Reapers
- Equipping a Slorm Reaper will now reset Shield back to 0.
- Reaper of the Untouchable One: Untouchable Dash should now always trigger when the key is pressed.
- Reaper of Benediction should now heal the proper amount of Life.
- Altior, Arah's Perfect Reaper should now properly benefit from Aura Increased Effect.
- Primordial Reaper of the Many's Life Projectile now deal the proper damage.
- Heals from Reaper of Benediction should no longer be dodgeable.
- Vengeance, Ohm Agad's Cursed Reaper should now properly apply its Max Life buff.
- Reaper of the Many: Orbs of Life should now properly set damage to 0.
- Reaper of Resonating Thunder should now properly calculate Ancestral Strike Chance.
Legendaries
- Avg Skill Damage when using Steel Manipulator and Amulet of Transferance should now be properly calculated.
- Arnaldow's Shimmering Pauldrons should now behave properly when Area Rapid Cast is off.
- Celestial Shackles should now properly benefit from Aura Increased Effect.
- Celestial Shackles should no longer toggle itself off when leaving a map.
- Chest of Immense Vitality should now properly benefit from Aura Increased Effect.
- Ultrasonic Bracers should now properly benefit from Aura Increased Effect.
- Immortal Grasp should now heal based on Skill and Elemental Damage.
- The Awoken: Reaching Tormented by using a Support Skill will no longer trigger it twice.
- Gloves of the Unleashed Surge should no longer trigger when casting Support Skills.
- Armor of the Unstoppable Shaman will now trigger the Mini-Keeper.
- Fulgurorn's Might should now properly trigger every 0.5 second.
- Ultrasonic Bracers should no longer toggle itself off when leaving a map.
- Boots of Extreme Confidence should now always work regardless of the direction.
- Stacks from Ring of the Blood Seeker should now be properly removed when unequipping the Ring.
- Damasius Awareness should now work properly with Indirect Damage.
- Aiming Assistance Pads should now work properly with Indirect Damage.
- Lowey's Wave of Fervor should now work properly with Indirect Damage.
- Sahrusiel's Barrage: The Holy Spirit should no longer receive damage and / or die.
- Steel Manipulator is now properly set as a Conversion.
- Skyward Guardian Girdle's Celestial Protection should now work properly (and no longer disappear after 5 seconds).
- Midos' Collector's Bracers should no longer slow the game down.
- Inextricable Waistguard should no longer work on Bosses.
Edit: 1.0.2c
- Fixed a crash occuring with The Fierce Huntress using Poison.
- Fixed the Discord link in the menu.
- Achievements linked to Slormites should no longer count Slormites that are being transfered back from The Slormitizer.
- Coward's Belt should now work properly with Vengeance, Ohm Agad's Cursed Reaper.
- Rune of the Shaman should now properly display Wood Sticks instead of Mighty Swing.
Cheers!
