 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 July 2025 Build 19200328 Edited 13 July 2025 – 13:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🚀 LiveCap v2.0.2 ― OBS Subtitle Quality Improvement Update

This v2.0.2 update is a patch that improves the stability and customizability of OBS subtitle functionality.

🛠 Fixes

Category

Details

WebSocket Port Detection

Fixed an issue where subtitles would not be sent to or displayed in OBS when the default port 1337 was already in use

Port Conflict Handling

Added logic to display a warning when a port is occupied and automatically assign an available port

✨ Additions/Improvements

New Feature

Description

Subtitle Horizontal Alignment Options

Now able to switch between left align, center align, and right align.

Customizable Subtitle Display Duration

Display duration (seconds) can now be freely configured in the settings screen, allowing optimization based on streaming environment and viewer needs

❓ Help & Feedback

  • For questions or requests, please contact us via the official Discord.

Thank you for your continued support of LiveCap!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3529971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link