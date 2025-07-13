🚀 LiveCap v2.0.2 ― OBS Subtitle Quality Improvement Update

This v2.0.2 update is a patch that improves the stability and customizability of OBS subtitle functionality.

🛠 Fixes

Category Details WebSocket Port Detection Fixed an issue where subtitles would not be sent to or displayed in OBS when the default port 1337 was already in use Port Conflict Handling Added logic to display a warning when a port is occupied and automatically assign an available port

✨ Additions/Improvements

New Feature Description Subtitle Horizontal Alignment Options Now able to switch between left align, center align, and right align. Customizable Subtitle Display Duration Display duration (seconds) can now be freely configured in the settings screen, allowing optimization based on streaming environment and viewer needs

❓ Help & Feedback

For questions or requests, please contact us via the official Discord.

Thank you for your continued support of LiveCap!