We are releasing Quest of the Hero and can't wait for you to try it out! We've been working for two years on it, we went through 4 major gameplay changes over this time, and we integrated all the feedback we got from our play testers. We truly believe that we got to a point where the game is fun, engaging and has plenty of content to keep you engaged for a few hours at least.

We are welcoming to any feedback, and we have three communication channels:

The Community section of the game

Our subreddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/QuestOfTheHero/

Our Discord server: https://discord.com/invite/zrX3UGBbFa

We also have a website where you can subscribe to our newsletter to find out about our next games, game updates, 'cause we're not stopping here! We're just beginning.

The three heroes await to embark on a few dungeons runs!

Valeria Ironheart, the Iron Guard who is a fighter that employes a balanced combination of offensive and defensive skills

Nyssa Blackthorn, the Assassin who is a quick and swift dagger wielding fighter that relies on quick attacks, critical hits and making her enemies bleed out

Aria Emberflame, the Pyromancer who bursts down her enemies with fire elemental spells.

We are excited to hear out your thoughts!

Vlad, founder and developer of CSV Games.