15 July 2025 Build 19199803
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added a feature to minimize the side shortcut buttons.

  • Added a new oil-painting decoration unlocked after fully upgrading the sushi.

  • In Boat Mode, you can now use keyboard shortcuts to switch between the shop and other UI panels.

  • The ocean background in the Shop and Hatchery now sync with the sushi shop.

  • The sun in Aurum Ocean has been moved leftward and is no longer blocked by the Viking Vessel.

  • Improved the quantity display on item icons.

  • Reduced the selection area of aquarium stones.

  • Improved the icon for aquarium stones.

  • Fixed a gap issue with aquarium cloud decoration.

  • Fixed a blank page issue in the recipe menu.

