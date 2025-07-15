Added a feature to minimize the side shortcut buttons.

Added a new oil-painting decoration unlocked after fully upgrading the sushi.

In Boat Mode, you can now use keyboard shortcuts to switch between the shop and other UI panels.

The ocean background in the Shop and Hatchery now sync with the sushi shop.

The sun in Aurum Ocean has been moved leftward and is no longer blocked by the Viking Vessel.

Improved the quantity display on item icons.

Reduced the selection area of aquarium stones.

Improved the icon for aquarium stones.

Fixed a gap issue with aquarium cloud decoration.