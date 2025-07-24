Over 1,000 puzzles included!

Collect adorable illustrations!



Unlock songs featuring Hatsune Miku and the Piapro characters!



Character costumes for Miku, and Piapro characters―mix and match your favorite looks!



Step into the world of puzzles with Hatsune Miku and the Piapro Characters!Solve puzzles to collect stunning artwork, catchy songs, and stylish costumes!From classic sizes like 10x10, 15x15, and 20x20, giant linked puzzles that come together as one big picture― Every puzzle you solve reveals new illustrations to decorate your room!Create a beautiful space for Miku and the Piapro characters to hang out, just the way you like it!Solve, collect, and have even more fun with Miku!And that’s not all! Join our special giveaway event—open until July 31st (PST) —for a chance to win a 1/7 scale “Hatsune Miku: Beauty Looking Back Ver.” figure or a limited-edition acrylic block!Don’t miss your chance to join and grab some exclusive Miku goodies!Steam / Nintendo Switch / XBOX One / PS4 / PS5