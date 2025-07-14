 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19198113
Update notes via Steam Community



Take yourself back to 1980s Japan, when the economy was racing ahead at full speed and pachinko was in its heyday. Build assembly lines to make toys, electronics, appliances, and more! Impress your bosses with your innovative solutions!

As always, if you enjoy it, consider leaving a review.

Follow us for post-launch updates on Steam, Reddit, Bluesky, X, and the Coincidence newsletter. Look out for weekly bonus puzzles coming your way soon!



