v0.570
- Fixed case where sometimes the time of death on a tomb or wake table was incorrect
- Fixed Cooling stat getting stuck on when an item/unit switched to spoiled while in a freezer that was previously cooling the item
- Fixed a bug with the Animal Patient Task that could cause the Doctor to juggle the patient when trying to put them in bed.
- Fix for saves where a Clanfolk would be stuck in Reporting mode from an expedition but never spawn.
- Note: The save fix may take a while to trigger, but after 30 seconds or so, the Clanfolk stuck reporting should spawn.
- Added Possible fix for the cause of the stuck reporting bug. If you see this bug again, please let me know (bonus point for save files from before Clanfolk is stuck)
v0.571
- Fixed case where if Packup/Dismante are set on a Well, it would prevent workers from reaching the Well for the gather task, and they would stand tile back.
- Also changed it so that when Packup/Dismantle is set that the Well will not be used for Gathering since those tasks will then block the move to new position from happening.
- Changed Water Jug desirability to be higher than the Drink Zone so that the Water Jugs are more likely to be picked (though distance is also still a factor)
- Removed Rushlight Kits and Neep Lantern Kits from he sales list from the player since they are worth very little and also end up getting snatched from decoration tables.
- Fixed Antibodies to the Common Cold not working. This should lessen the constant sickness in Winter.
v0.572
- Added Moths that are attracted to window lights on calm nights (mostly in Summer)
- Fixed Beaver Reed planting such that tiles that have other tasks added to the tile will not be replanted by the Beavers, was causing situations where beaver planted reeds would be removed in favor of human planted reeds.
- This will also prevent beavers from planting reeds under objects and walls too.
- Fixed case where if Outcast mothers married after Outcast Father arrives, then the new partner would end up leaving the map as well.
- In Longer Lifespan mode, Pregnancy now takes 2x as long to match the slower growth rates of the Clanfolk
- Fixed Babies not aging while carried. Once baby is placed on ground, the time that should have passed will be applied to the baby growth attribute.
- Increased default priority of Clay Tile Dryer and Clay Brick Dryer by 1 so they are higher than the default ingredient stockpile.
- Some Items now have Sibling Items which are applied to their total count. This is to allow things like Jugs/Bricks to have auto supply.
- An Item's Sibling count will look like (+10) on the count. So for Inventory 30 (+20) / 50 we see that the Auto Supply has been met by the Item + Sibling count.
- This means Jugs, Clay Bricks, and Clay Tiles, Milk Buckets, and Manure Baskets can now have Auto Supply.
- Additionally Clay Bowls, and Wooden Bowls also allow auto supply now. These to were extra complex because they are also parts of recipes themselves, so please let me know if you notice extra bowls appearing.
Work Begins on Update 18!
- Now that Update 17 is out and many tweaks and bug fixes are in, I will begin adding new content to the game again.
- The focus of Update 18 will be more World Map events, likely focused on Trade, Training, and Stories.
- Work will begin on the Settlement System where the Clan Chief can take clan members to settle a new Map Hex. This will likely involve increased difficulty and world map events at the new Settlement.
- As is tradition, I will also likely get diverted by new shiny things as I work. :)
- The Testing Branch will continue to get updates as I work on Update 18, but the Default Branch will be locked down again until Update 18 is complete.
- Note: Anyone can join the Testing Branch under Steam/Clanfolk/Properties/Betas
Changed files in this update