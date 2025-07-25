 Skip to content
25 July 2025
Hello racers!

We are very happy to announce a new, major update to Moorhuhn Kart 4, which adds a whole new game mode:

Time Trials

Have a go at cracking the current track record by going against players from all over the world. Stay on the heels of the current best players by pursuing their ghost and learn new shortcuts, tricks and tactics.

Leaderboards

Your time will be up there for all to see on the Online Leaderboards. Check how your friends are doing, or even tackle the top players by setting a new all-time record.

Right now, the leaderboards have all been wiped clean from the beta tests, so you can be one of the first to enter the challenge and submit your times!

Balancing

In preparation for this update, we also had a long look at the current kart parts and chose to rebalance some stats, to make some part combinations more viable for competetive gameplay.

Changelog

General

  • Added Time Trials mode

  • Result screen now shows which Kart Parts were unlocked

  • Added Cross-Platform Play toggle in Settings & Matchmaking menu

  • Increased Room Code length from 6 to 8 to support better error feedback on connection failures

  • Added player reporting options in the Lobby screen and in-game Pause Menu

  • Added platform icons to player names in Online mode

  • Online Terms of Service now shown when entering Online Mode the first time

  • Touched up singleplayer mode icons

  • Added new background to Credits screen

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed blinking animation of various characters (especially the sheep in Sven’s meadow)

  • Fixed missing characters in font display

Gameplay

  • Increased top speed & top boost speed for underperforming Kart Parts to better align them with their counterparts

