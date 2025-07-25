Hello racers!
We are very happy to announce a new, major update to Moorhuhn Kart 4, which adds a whole new game mode:
Time Trials
Have a go at cracking the current track record by going against players from all over the world. Stay on the heels of the current best players by pursuing their ghost and learn new shortcuts, tricks and tactics.
Leaderboards
Your time will be up there for all to see on the Online Leaderboards. Check how your friends are doing, or even tackle the top players by setting a new all-time record.
Right now, the leaderboards have all been wiped clean from the beta tests, so you can be one of the first to enter the challenge and submit your times!
Balancing
In preparation for this update, we also had a long look at the current kart parts and chose to rebalance some stats, to make some part combinations more viable for competetive gameplay.
Changelog
General
Added Time Trials mode
Result screen now shows which Kart Parts were unlocked
Added Cross-Platform Play toggle in Settings & Matchmaking menu
Increased Room Code length from 6 to 8 to support better error feedback on connection failures
Added player reporting options in the Lobby screen and in-game Pause Menu
Added platform icons to player names in Online mode
Online Terms of Service now shown when entering Online Mode the first time
Touched up singleplayer mode icons
Added new background to Credits screen
Bug Fixes
Fixed blinking animation of various characters (especially the sheep in Sven’s meadow)
Fixed missing characters in font display
Gameplay
Increased top speed & top boost speed for underperforming Kart Parts to better align them with their counterparts
Changed files in this update