Greetings Adventurers!



We are excited to unleash today’s Pet Shop Update!

This update brings in some new friends, new weapons, a new trait, a new quality of life feature, and a host of bug fixes and changes.

We have new pet companion encounters on the overworld, as well as the ability to purchase and rename pets from the Pet Shop. Feeding and levelling up your pets will help aid in the salvation of Fahrul!

The new Berserker trait and new weapons allow players to amp up their damage, but at what cost...?

And Players now have the option to bulk sell or give items and gold from their inventory. This allows for much more seamless inventory management across your party.



Read on to catch the full list of changes coming in today's patch with For The King II's Pet Shop Update!







Pet Shop

Every adventure needs a fearless friend to help fend off ghosts and goblins! Now you can find a whole new range of pets to join your party, give them their own name, level them up with kibble, and have a party’s best friend help save the day.

New pets to unlock and find, or buy from the Pet Shop, throughout each chapter.

Name your pet to give it that extra personal touch.

Kibble can be fed to pets to keep them healthy and level them up. Watch out, though, those little tikes grow up so fast!

New Trait - Berserker

Available today is the Berserker trait. Berserker brings with it a bit of raw power and a bit of chaos. When equipped with the Berserker trait, players will receive a 20% attack buff, and their equipped weapon will roll half of the standard slot rolls. For example, if you have the Troll Club equipped, which typically has a 6-slot check, with Berserker, it will now roll a 3-slot check. The trade-off is that every equipped weapon is now breakable. Better bring a Blacksmith along!

Will you have the fortitude to wield such power? Better bring along a Blacksmith, their ability to mend broken weapons in combat will be invaluable. Berserker can be unlocked in the Lore Store after meeting the requirement of having 3 weapon breaks throughout all of your playthrough history.

New Weapons

We have a handful of returning weapons with a couple of new whips to add to the mix.

First off, we have the return of The Walloper! This big baddy is a 6-slot 50 damage beast of a hammer; a full set of “War” weapons returns with the War Spear, War Axe, and War Pick; the two new whips, the Chain Whip and The Firecracker, deviate from the talent pool as both will roll for strength.

These new weapons can be found all across Fahrul throughout Night Markets, Dungeon Merchants, and Loot Drops. The Walloper and The Firecracker are unique artifacts, and parties will only be able to find one of each per run.

Inventory Bulk Tagging

Players now have the ability to mark items for Give/Sell or favourite them. This will allow for greater flexibility when giving items, or gold, to other party members, or making those runs to the Town Market to sell off any loot the party no longer needs.

Simple one-click tagging to cycle through untagged, tagged, and favourite to easily manage inventory.

Tagged items can be given or sold in bulk to streamline inventory management.

Favouriting items prevents important gear from accidentally being sold or given away.

Three sorting options to sort inventory by default, tagged, or favourited to better organize inventory.

Combat Timeline

The Combat Timeline has been updated to better match the changes from the recent UI update.

The current active character now has a gold border.

Additionally, in combat, player health bars will flash when they fall below 25% of Max HP

Other Changes

Improved the scaling for boss fights when playing with fewer than 4 playable characters. Now, bosses and scourges will summon in less minions related to party size.

We’ve reduced the Lore Store unlock requirement for the Clown Wig cosmetic down from 5 Clown Jeremy kills to 1 Clown Jeremy kill.

Players can now change their player name from within the player inventory.

We’ve changed the difficulty icon crowns back to 3D icons.

Scarecrow and Sheep can no longer be affected by statuses.

Dark Carnival leaderboards now have better consistency across local and online scores being displayed.

Identify scrolls and lockpicks will now show above player HUDs in the treasure chest phase.

We have improved Cisco’s aim.

The Primordial Acorn has been activated.





Bug Fixes

Noteworthy

Fixed an issue with certain quest objectives spawning in unreachable areas.

Fixed an issue with Mercs not working properly in dungeons. Worth noting that on the Overworld, Merc Deeds have to be turned into Merc Guilds in towns and cannot be used from inventory.

Fixed an issue with Mouse and Keyboard where players couldn't always switch players correctly when clicking on player HUDs.

Fixed an issue where the active player glow was not highlighting active players correctly.

Fixed an issue where the Floor X notifier could persist on screen after travelling to the next floor of a dungeon.

Reduced the number of available player presets down to 25.

Improved the Japanese localization throughout the game by implementing improved line breaks in all dialogues.

Softlocks

Fixed a softlock that could happen in Chapter 1 or Chapter 5 when a Chaos event happens at the same time as a map change.

Fixed a softlock that could occur in Chapter 5 for solo players that failed the Chaos Generator encounter in a dungeon.

Fixed a softlock that could occur in Chapter 5 if the player dies while Purging the Tavern in the Foothills.

Fixed a softlock that could occur if the player clicked through the Merc dismiss dialogue too quickly.

Fixed a softlock that could occur when trying to submit a bug report from the Main Menu.

Fixed a softlock that could occur on PC when attempting to close the game via the Exit menu.

Online Softlocks

Fixed an online softlock that could occur if the connection was lost while loading into a Dark Carnival game.

Fixed an online softlock that could occur if the client entered the Dark Carnival leaderboard while the Host loaded into a Dark Carnival game.

Fixed an online softlock that could occur in Dark Carnival if a player opened the Game Menu during the loot phase of Fahrulian Fortune.

Fixed an online softlock that could occur when interacting with a certain network error message prompts.

Fixed an online softlock that could occur for Host and Client(s) if the Host were to lose internet connection while loading into an adventure.

Fixed an online softlock that could occur if a client reconnected to an adventure immediately after the party accepts a town delivery quest.

Fixed an online softlock that could happen if the Host attempts to move to Loadout as soon as a Client unreadies.

Fixed an online softlock that can occur if the player loses internet connection while viewing Dark Carnival Leaderboards.

Online

Fixed an issue where players could select other players' characters while cycling through the customization menu.

Fixed an issue where players could access customization after they had readied up.

Fixed an issue on PC where chat messages were not always sent correctly.

Fixed an issue where a spectator could remove a different player’s traits and/or items.

Fixed an online desync that could occur in the Merc Market in the Tunnel of Love in the Dark Carnival.

Fixed an issue where players joining an adventure they were previously in were not being auto-assigned to their respective characters.

Fixed an issue where the end-of-dungeon treasure chest loot phase could sometimes show the UI options twice.

Fixed an online desync that could occur if multiple players attempted to purchase items simultaneously.

Dark Carnival

Fixed an issue in Rest Phase where certain options could become inaccessible after using a Merc Deed.

Fixed an issue where the “Pass” option could be missing in Dungeon Merchants while playing online.

Fixed an issue in Dark Carnival where item card renders were not always showing correctly.

Fixed the Hot Dog Vendor hat clipping through his face.

Fixed an issue with the Droll Jeremy not always showing his dialogue portrait.

Fixed an issue where the Icy Wiener was not entirely blue.

Overworld

Fixed the issue where defeating Arena Mercs would not despawn their encounter, resulting in multiple Terratrouts or Toadslayers joining the party.

Fixed an issue where dead players on the overworld equipped with a whip were showing an unfurled whip standing next to their tombstone.

Fixed an issue where players could consume multiple teleport scrolls if they were spamming the toolbelt icon.

Fixed an issue with Focus Refund not always working correctly after inspecting an encounter.

Fixed the Give Gold flow not being consistent. Additionally, giving set amounts of gold will remain while inventory is open and default back to give max gold if inventory is closed.

Added new item card renders for Minus 1 Chaos, Minus 1 Scourge, Plus 1 Lifepool quest rewards.

Improved the POI spawn balance throughout the map variants.

Fixed an issue in Chapter 5 where Chaos hexes may not apply debuffs after being walked through.

Fixed an issue in Chapter 3 where dungeons may not always spawn the correct rooms.



Scourge

Defeating the Hangman will now remove the associated cursed ghosts from affected players.

Fixed an issue where a Disciple attack could flash the red combat tiles on its side before the player's side.

Combat

Added back the missing Flee stat details when attempting to flee from combat.

Fixed the issue where unarmed combat (ie after a weapon break) was not scaling with player Vitality.

Fixed an issue where poison particles could emit as smoke.

Fixed an issue where Shields could break in combat.

Fixed an issue where Shield abilities would appear above Strike if the player weapon broke in combat.

Fixed the issue where Field Medic targets weren’t playing their healing animation and effects.

Fixed an issue where UI elements in combat would be out of place if the player had quit their previous run in the middle of a killing blow.

Fixed an issue in Boss battles where the bosses would stop playing their idle animation during dialogue sequences.

Smoothed out the bow draw animation.

Reordered the abilities of the Spine Sniper bow to prioritize attack abilities over status abilities.

Fixed the issue where dying in combat was not replacing the player HUD with the tombstone.

Fixed the issue where the low HP animation wouldn’t always work on player HP bars after multiple combats.

Dungeon

Fixed the Sheep Rider issue where spawning a Sheep in rest phase made it look like the player was riding the sheep during transition.

Fixed the issue in the Chapter 1 Guardhouse where certain walls could double up visually.

Fixed the Air Elemental FX visually trailing during dungeon room transition.

Fixed the issue where Markets weren’t showing tooltips on the Dungeon Timeline.

Fixed an issue where Chapter 4 Castle Vakkar wouldn’t always spawn appropriate level minions during the boss fight.

Updated the Queen Crab portrait render in the Chapter 4 cellar.

Lore Store

Fixed an issue where spamming buy could inadvertently unlock too many items.

Fixed an issue where Lore Store unlock notifications were not being displayed. With this update, Lore Store unlocks will show the notification when returning to main menu. We will bring back the in-game Lore Store unlock notification in an upcoming patch.

UX/UI

Fixed an issue where materials were not always tinting correctly during night.

Fixed an issue where cycling HUDs with multiple inputs could result in player portraits overlapping.

Fixed an issue on PC in Customization where the class selection arrow wasn’t working within the customization window.

Updated the dialogue render for the Primordial Oak in Chapter 2.

Fixed the art renders for Slippery Nibbler and Aralia.

Updated various graphics in the Encyclopedia to align with the previous UI update.

Fixed an issue on PC where controller glyphs would remain on screen after the player unplugged their controller.

Removed the redundant Strength icon skill check on the Suspicious Mound encounter.

Fixed an issue in the Wishing Well encounter where players would need to close the encounter menu to give gold multiple times.

Fixed an issue in settings where certain drop-down lists couldn’t be closed correctly with a mouse.

Fixed an issue in settings where drop-down lists would remain highlighted if the player selected them twice in rapid succession.

Fixed an issue in settings where players couldn’t navigate the Input Binding options with keyboard inputs or a controller.

Fixed an issue where controller glyphs were being shown for changing difficulty level for Dark Carnival.

Fixed an issue where the glowing outline wouldn’t always match the shape of an equipped lance.

Audio

Fixed various instances of certain audio fx (ie cursed ghost) playing in a loop in certain phases.

Performance

Improved loading times on machines using HDDs and 8th-gen consoles.

Tutorials

Improved the tutorial to instruct the player when the title will autosave. This will only show for new players or for players who reset their tutorials.

Improved the online tutorial flow with regard to party chat. A prompted tutorial will now close party chat. When the tutorial is dismissed, party chat will re-open.

Controller

The starting items in House Rules Difficulty can now be accessed to invoke the item card hover when playing with a controller.

Improved controller navigation for player presets in party customization.

Improved the scroll speed across multiple menus when navigating with the right analog stick.

Xbox

Fixed an online softlock that could occur on Xbox consoles if the host were to suspend and resume while the client selects “continue”.

Improved the scroll speed when navigating through the load saved game browser.







As always, thank you for your passion and continued enthusiasm, Adventurers. The lands of Fahrul are infinitely safer with you here to protect them~

⚔️IronOak Games

