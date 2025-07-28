 Skip to content
28 July 2025 Build 19196000 Edited 28 July 2025 – 20:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
FIX: Delay records in Penalizations log were absent
FIX: Inability to clear Minimum Reward in Automated Contract Manager
FIX: NRE when starting a new game from Current Game page just after start

