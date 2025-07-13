 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 July 2025 Build 19195717 Edited 13 July 2025 – 11:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Release notes 0.14.5:
-Add a Flameable barrel description
-Fixed Molotov Cocktails hitting invisible colliders with some buildings
-Fixed clients sometimes not seeing their money when joining
-Fixed continue the game for a client, missing perk machines, missing buildings
-Fixed multi kill announcer not working
-Fixed team upgrades not activating on clients after joining, most notably Barbed Wire player slowdown upgrade

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1765301
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1765302
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link