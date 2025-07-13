Release notes 0.14.5:
-Add a Flameable barrel description
-Fixed Molotov Cocktails hitting invisible colliders with some buildings
-Fixed clients sometimes not seeing their money when joining
-Fixed continue the game for a client, missing perk machines, missing buildings
-Fixed multi kill announcer not working
-Fixed team upgrades not activating on clients after joining, most notably Barbed Wire player slowdown upgrade
Release notes 0.14.5
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1765301
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1765302
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update