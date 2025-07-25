Update 0481 is already in the game! The world continues to change: dust storms, new routes, interface improvements and zone optimization. We continue to improve every detail - from lighting to quest logic, so that your survival becomes even deeper. Below is the full list of changes:

World and environment

Weather now appears a little more often; sandstorm added.

Lighting updated: Lumen adjusted, light nights implemented.

Storm brightness reduced from 14 to 8 units.

The direction of the sun and moon relative to the north has been fixed.

Smooth animation of the sun's movement has been implemented - jerks have been eliminated.

Two new parking lots have been added to the city.

A new road connecting the forest and the city has been built.

Industrial zone #2 has been optimized - rendering of objects has been improved depending on the distance.

In the abandoned building in the forest, interior models have been added to previously empty rooms.

Minor changes to starting points of interest.

Added markers for a number of locations and NPCs to the main map.

Updated tooltips on the main map buttons.

Optimized Clinic #14.

Gameplay and mechanics

Turning on the headlights of vehicles is now done by pressing the L key.

Cars received a position reset function - the R key moves the car 1 meter forward and up in the direction of the camera.

Added a limit on the transported weight: the starting car holds 100 kg.

Adjusted the position of the first-person camera.

Minimized the shift in gaze when entering and exiting the sight.

Pistols are now held with one hand.

Loot boxes and objects available for search now have a ring marker when approaching (on the "normal" difficulty and below).

Combat and balance

The level of wolves in the passage from the forest to the lagoon has been reduced to level 5.

The wolf at the sawmill is now level 3.

The hunter now has black wolves.

The sorting of cartridges has been streamlined: now they are sorted by increasing rarity when changing the type of cartridges.

Workbenches

The models of workbenches for crafting and repair have been updated.

The main military man has both workbenches in his apartment and basic equipment has been added.

The collision of all workbenches has been fixed.

Items and trade

A level 1 fishing rod has been added to the sale of the Forester and Hunter. It becomes available upon reaching 100 reputation points with the Hunters faction.

You can also buy bait (worms) for fishing from them.

Condensed milk has been removed from the Fisherman's quest line.

The MAG-10 pistol icon is now displayed without a silencer.

Quests

About 10 fixes have been made to improve the initial experience of the game.

Descriptions of 22 quests have been updated.

The Forester has a new quest.

The quest description interface has been redesigned and improved.

Other

The visual style of the stamina bar has been improved.

All fixed and new content has been translated.

Minor improvements to the logic and geometry of the map have been added (about 8).

Thank you for your support, ideas and feedback - it is thanks to you that the world of the game continues to evolve. This update is another step towards creating a living, dangerous and rich world after the disaster.

Continue exploring, sharing your findings and reporting problems. We are already working on the next patch. See you soon!