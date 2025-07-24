Hey Loners,

New skies, new tricks, new ways to break the rules.



Here’s what’s cooking in Atomic Picnic:



Visuals & QoL

We rewrote the sky. Literally.

New visuals up there. Cleaner effects everywhere else. Most of the VFX in the game got optimized.



Systems & Stuff That Makes Life Better

The Offerings event has a new twist. No more paying with HP. Now you trade 30 seconds of nasty debuffs for the Memento of your choice. Worth it? That’s your call.



Tutorial’s tighter. Added a nudge on how to use active skills. Some of you needed it.

Fall off the map? You won’t be crawling back from the start anymore. Respawn closer. Less pain. More game.

Paulão’s shop now stocks upgrades for every single Memento. He’s expanding!



Sounds & SFX

Mini-boss Charles and the Charger enemy finally found their voices.

Now they scream properly, and you can hear them coming.



Fixes That Actually Matter

Gold Goblin no longer gets stuck doing absolutely nothing.

Fire Devil’s missing buff icon is back from vacation.

Shadows on some character areas in camp while playing as a client, and the host didn't have those characters unlocked

Diamantina got a cleanup

Fewer cheesy safe spots Better step-ups Fixed some collisions

Warren’s loot should stay inside the map now.

Warren also remembered how to use all his attacks. About time.



Known Issues

Taka-Chan sometimes shows you three of the same evolution when you go over the upgrade cap. And then gives you none. We see it. It’s on the list.

Director's commentary

Performance upgrades! I managed to play with around ~35 FPS on MAX settings on my Steam Deck after this update; it was amazing! The VFX and Programming team successfully reduced the footprint of all our VFX by an incredible amount, enabling some team members who previously had 10 FPS to achieve 30 FPS, which is CRAZY!

As always, we will continue to add more features and expand the game based on the community's feedback. We have some exciting features planned for our next major release, and we're fully focused on that. It'll take a while, tho. Meanwhile, some additional features will be introduced next, including an improved Level Up screen and changes to the deposits found throughout the map.

That’s it for now.

Go break the game. Or at least try.