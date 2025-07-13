Added a 15-minute time limit to the Tortuga.

Fixed a speed stone display bug.

Added multiple logbooks to the login screen.

Added a limit on consecutive healing cannonball shots.

Updated the chat interface.

Added a timestamp to the rewards received in the logbook.

Increased daily login rewards.

Added the option to maximize or minimize the interface.

The Spy screen has been added to the Server dashboard tab.

Updated the Starter Pack.

Changed the location of the islands.

Added new Battle ships.

Added new Elite ships.

Changed Elite point rewards.

Added the ability to connect to the test server.

Added the Conqueror (1453) Event.