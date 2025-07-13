 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 July 2025 Build 19194732 Edited 13 July 2025 – 16:39:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added a 15-minute time limit to the Tortuga.
Fixed a speed stone display bug.
Added multiple logbooks to the login screen.
Added a limit on consecutive healing cannonball shots.
Updated the chat interface.
Added a timestamp to the rewards received in the logbook.
Increased daily login rewards.
Added the option to maximize or minimize the interface.
The Spy screen has been added to the Server dashboard tab.
Updated the Starter Pack.
Changed the location of the islands.
Added new Battle ships.
Added new Elite ships.
Changed Elite point rewards.
Added the ability to connect to the test server.
Added the Conqueror (1453) Event.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3136421
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link