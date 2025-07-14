 Skip to content
14 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed an issue that could cause the quest lines to disappear

  • Fixed an issue that could cause issues when cutting down small trees in multiplayer

SMALL CHANGES

  • Increased the render distance of vestige pieces

  • The critters now play their cute animations when showing them in third person

ISLANDS - REQUIRES NEW WORLD

  • Added 2 new points of interest

  • Reworked and polished many existing puzzle points of interest

  • Connected the reward ball to a circuitry breaker on Island 10 (starting cluster)

  • Removed a random pond plant in the middle of the starter island

