BUG FIXES
Fixed an issue that could cause the quest lines to disappear
Fixed an issue that could cause issues when cutting down small trees in multiplayer
SMALL CHANGES
Increased the render distance of vestige pieces
The critters now play their cute animations when showing them in third person
ISLANDS - REQUIRES NEW WORLD
Added 2 new points of interest
Reworked and polished many existing puzzle points of interest
Connected the reward ball to a circuitry breaker on Island 10 (starting cluster)
Removed a random pond plant in the middle of the starter island
Changed files in this update