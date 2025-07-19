Hello, Skyfarers! The 0.30.0 update brings you some new adventures that we know you’ve all been waiting for—plus features, improvements, and bug fixes to make your journey through the skies a little brighter.

Season of The Two Embers - Part 1

Starting July 21st, a brand new adventure blends storytelling, gameplay, and cinema into an unforgettable experience.

The Season Guide in Aviary Village and Home will teleport you to the Cinema. This is where each Seasonal Quest becomes available as chapters of Sky’s long-awaited animation Sky: The Two Embers - Part 1, available for everyone to watch in the Cinema.



These quests transport you deeper into the world shown in The Two Embers. Unlock cosmetics from this Season’s Spirits, each inspired by the story of The Two Embers. Two Ultimate Gifts can be unlocked, and special themed mementos and outfit items will also be available in the in-game shop while the Season is active—some appearing during the first half of the Season, and others coming in the second half!

Hair accessories: Butterfly Blossom Memento: $2.99 (all prices USD) Mini Manatee Accessory: $3.99

Manatee Plush: $6.99

Spirited Manatee Ensemble: $9.99 Includes a tail and head accessory

Vestige of Dark Dragons: $11.99 A more sinister tail and head accessory

Cloak of Darkness: $14.99



Season of The Two Embers - Part 1 runs from July 21st through October 5th (all times PDT, UTC -7).



For extra information, check out our blog post: https://bit.ly/SeasonofTheTwoEmbers





Sky’s Sixth Anniversary: The Main Event Arrives!

The Cinema is open and Sky Anniversary is officially in full swing! This is truly a gala event, with way too much happening to fit into the patch notes.

So here a few sample highlights:

The Sky Creator Awards will be held LIVE in the Cinema on Friday August 15th at 18:30! The countdown video starts at 18:00, so come in early to catch some chill beats.

New weekly quests: Collect Event Tickets by watching each chapter of Sky: The Two Embers - Part 1 as they’re released.

New event items available to unlock or purchase, including a tuxedo and gown to wear to the Creator Awards in August.

Blue Carpet Interviews: Join TGC staff and special guests for a chance to be interviewed on a special mini stage in the Anniversary Aviary Village.

Cinema feature videos: Catch special videos, Creator Awards Showcases, and more on the Cinema’s silver screen.

Eye of Eden Run with the Devs: Join TGC staff as they lead (or stumble?) their way through Eye of Eden!

To see all the in-game events happening, and what time they start, be sure to check the in-game Calendar! Find it in the News section in the Settings menu. Keep an eye out for a News post with more details later on, too!

The Anniversary items that were released at the start of the event in 0.29.5 will remain available through the end of the event. (However, as mentioned in the 0.29.5 patch notes, the TGC Wireframe Cape can be purchased in the TGC Office area after the event. This cape allows the owner and anyone they’re holding hands to teleport to the Anniversary area and play its activities year-round, with the exception of access to the TGC Office and Cinema programming.)



Several new items are joining the lineup with 0.30.0 for the rest of the Anniversary:

Sky Balloon prop: 16 Event Tickets

Blue Carpet: 26 Event Tickets

Anniversary Suit: 66 Event Tickets

Balloon Arch prop: 20 Candles

These items will be available August 11th through 17th , just in time for the Creator Awards on August 15th:

Anniversary Gown Ensemble: $9.99 Includes a gown and shoes

Anniversary Tuxedo Cape: $14.99

Note for players on Switch and Android 8:

Unfortunately, due to platform technical limitations, chapters of the animation and Cinema feature videos cannot be viewed on your devices.

To complete the new weekly quests, you’ll only need to visit the Cinema.

To view each chapter of Sky: The Two Embers - Part 1 as well as other video content in the Cinema, we recommend using a different device that supports these features in Sky.



New Features & More Updates



Speech to Chat

Transcribe your chat message on mobile and PC! Activate by tapping or clicking the microphone icon above the speech bubble icon in the lower left corner of your screen, or by tapping the T button on your keyboard.



Speech to Chat works for the language your device is configured to, though (much like human brains) it works best if you use just one language at a time.



Spotlight Tech Feature: Follow and Send Gifts to Performers

After Spotlight Tech was released, we saw a lot of player feedback asking for ways to better express appreciation for the person sharing something onstage, or to be able to see more of that person’s Shared Memories and other creations. So we’ve made something that allows you to do just that!

A new menu appears when watching performers that gives you the option to send a Heart to a performer or other on-stage player using Spotlight Tech, and to choose to “follow” them and see more of their Creations in the realms.



More Updates

A group of Spirits from various Seasons will appear for a special visit in one of the realms from August 18th through 31st.

It now costs one Candle to send a Friend Post recorded message instead of two. (Players will need to update to 0.30.0 in order to see the new price.)

The Sky Event Calendar is now out on ALL devices that support Sky, including consoles and PC. This is accessible in the calendar tab in the News section in the Settings menu.

Another batch of new Daily Quests have been added, so keep your eye out while playing through this update!

The meditation area that was initially introduced last year as part of Sky Anniversary will remain in the game after the Sixth Anniversary event ends, accessible from the regular version of Aviary Village!

The Collaboration Room has been moved from Vault of Knowledge to Aviary Village. Specifically, the entrance to the Cinema that you restored in 0.29.5 is now the entrance to the Collaboration Room. That’s where you can access the entrances to areas featured in current and past collaboration Seasons, including the Cinema for Season of the Two Embers - Part 1. On a related note, the Cinema will remain permanently available to all players as part of Sky’s realms after the Season and Anniversary conclude.



When using the SkyFest Wireframe Cape or the TGC Wireframe Cape to access the Anniversary area after the event concludes, the History of Sky and Art of Sky galleries available from the Isle of Dawn and Hidden Forest portals will be available 24/7. Oreo’s Playground will also last for a full day when it is scheduled instead of a short period during the day.



Improvements and Bug Fixes in this update include:

Items with a ✶ symbol next to it means that this is a fix for something that the player community reported to us. So thank you for letting us know about the bugs you’ve come across!

Gameplay

✶ Fixed crash when meditating to begin the first Season of Assembly quest.

\[Android] Fixed a crash affecting certain Android devices, particularly those with the Adreno 740 GPU, in cases such as soon after login or summoning friends’ avatars from the Constellation.

✶ Fixed a bug that made players can fall out of bounds when tapping the Event Calendar prompt from a distance while in Micro Mode in the Anniversary area.

✶ When entering the Anniversary area while the Spirit Parade is active, the background music for the Spirit Parade and Aviary Village no longer overlap.



General Fixes and Improvements

✶ When using the SkyFest Wireframe Cape to enter the Anniversary area on a device using a low framerate, the SkyFest guide won’t overlap with the current Event Guide.

Closed the interdimensional vortex that was apparently hidden in the seats of the Fireworks Show that could cause players to clip into the ground, float, or send them underground when they stood up.

Fixed the black transition screen that would appear but not transition to anything when interacting with the Anniversary Guide during the Pool Party activity.

An indoor light no longer shines through the walls in Aviary Village when the fireworks are about to begin.

✶ On Pool Party days, the screen won’t flash white when exiting the Friendship Menu on the Constellation Pad.

✶ Fixed icons above the Anniversary Guide overlapping when joining the event area from the Isle of Dawn Gallery or the TGC Office Party.

Enabled an ember zone around the map shrine when viewing it in the Anniversary area.

✶ Returned the water that had gone missing from behind the 4-player door in Vault of Knowledge and the first cave in Isle of Dawn.

✶ Fixed camera zooming in from afar when entering Golden Wasteland through a realm portal.

Patched some holes in the Vault of Knowledge Archives area that could easily trap unsuspecting moths, plus a hole in the floor in one of the tunnels in the Valley of Triumph.

Golden Wasteland is not the location of the legendary castle in the sky, so the bugged distant floating castle that could be seen in the Shipwreck area has been removed.

Fixed inconsistent boat color when traveling from the dock in Wasteland to the Forgotten Ark area.

In the Valley of Triumph Coliseum, fixed the distant snow and hills appearing to flicker when viewing it through the entrance to the Coliseum.

Improved implementation of language filters related to Shared Memories.

Fixed strange camera zoom sequence for players who begin the fourth quest from the Hopeful Steward and then restart the game.

Was someone planning a party? The rock noticed signs of festivity everywhere in the little village where they liked to hang out. Balloons, fireworks, birthday songs, and kids running around everywhere talking about something called a cinema where they could watch pictures move and tell stories! The rock wondered how pictures could move but was really curious about what stories would be told here. Maybe someone would tell birthday stories? Perhaps even stories about other rocks??

Please refer to this page for known issues ongoing or introduced with this patch: Known Issues Patch 0.30.0 .

As always, we look forward to hearing your feedback, and encourage you to join the community discussion on our official Discord server at discord.gg/thatskygame!



