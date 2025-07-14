 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 July 2025 Build 19194154 Edited 14 July 2025 – 07:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Miners,


We have hopefully fixed the issue where mods would be disabled after reloading the game. In addition we also added a Refresh button to the modding menu, that should help resolve various issues when there are issues connecting between the game and mod.io.

With Love,
The Ghost Ship Crew

— PATCH NOTES —

- Fixes issues where some had mods disable when reloading the game, forcing them to enable their mods everytime they started the game

KNOWN ISSUE: When refreshing on the modding menu, it will say mods have been disabled due to a crash. This is just an UI issue with the prompt, as mods are still loaded

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Deep Rock Galactic Content Depot 548431
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link