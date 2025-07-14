Hello Miners,



We have hopefully fixed the issue where mods would be disabled after reloading the game. In addition we also added a Refresh button to the modding menu, that should help resolve various issues when there are issues connecting between the game and mod.io.



With Love,

The Ghost Ship Crew





— PATCH NOTES —

- Fixes issues where some had mods disable when reloading the game, forcing them to enable their mods everytime they started the game



KNOWN ISSUE: When refreshing on the modding menu, it will say mods have been disabled due to a crash. This is just an UI issue with the prompt, as mods are still loaded