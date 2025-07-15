Battle in Ceres Rising, a new limited-time event live from July 15–29! Be among the first to pilot a new Defender-class War Robot designed for support: Ceres, fitted with a Core Gear that lets it repair itself and allies.

Celebrate the arrival of Ceres with special in-game events and new content. Wield a new Titan Weapon for Alpha, enjoy bonus rewards from Daily Deals, unlock new customization options for your War Robots, save Intel with discounted upgrades, and more!

[color=lightblue]Ceres: Repair Allies & Retaliate with this Support War Robot[/color]

Stand ready to support your squad with Ceres, engineered with bleeding-edge repair tech. A War Robot with a dedicated healing role has been one of our community’s most requested features, so we can’t wait to see you put it to work in Season 2: Power Surge. Thanks to all the Pilots whose feedback and requests led to the inception of Ceres!

[color=lightblue]Ceres is now available in the Store and Daily Deals.[/color]

War Robot Model: Ceres

Class: Defender

Dominion: FortEvo

Shore up your team’s defenses with this designated protector. Stay close to allies to keep them at the top of their game with bespoke support: activate Rejuvenator (Core Gear) to repair Ceres’ armor, and give allied War Robots within their Defender’s radius armor regeneration and a doubled repair rate.

You might need to return fire if the going gets tough, and that’s where Bisector comes into play. Lock, load, and fire vertical plasma projectiles to slice through everything in your path. Maximum efficiency guaranteed at close range.

[color=lightblue]New Titan Weapon: Bayonet for Alpha[/color]

Empower Alpha with a new Titan Weapon. Bayonet is a mid-range pulse laser that can discharge a three-shot burst before a swift recharge. Wield it like a blade, and dare enemies to approach your territory.

[p]Bayonet is available in Daily Deals with boosted drop rates for a limited time only! Push to unlock yours

[color=lightblue]Animated Wraps: Now Available in the Store & Daily Deals[/color]

New customization options are available. Add dynamic styles to your War Robots with Animated Wraps!

Hyperpop Animated Wrap: FortEvo's sharpest minds spent decades perfecting their "living paint" tech for adaptive camouflage. These days, Tortugan Pilots use it to create vivid art instead.

Pyroclast Animated Wrap: This living paint is infused with radiating embers of the Ferus Mons volcano, yet it feels almost freezing when you touch it.

The Pyroclast Wrap is now available in the Store. You can unlock the Hyperpop Wrap as a bonus reward after buying Salvage 78 times from Daily Deals (this bonus is permanently available).

[color=lightblue]Daily Deals: Bonus Rewards & Item Freezes[/color]

Buy Salvage from Daily Deals to unlock a series of bonus rewards (available permanently beyond Ceres Rising), ranging from Intel to exclusive customization items.

Buy Salvage 3 Times: 50 Intel

Buy Salvage 8 Times: Rhinestone Bot (Sticker)

Buy Salvage 18 Times: Gold Chain (Decal)

Buy Salvage 33 Times: Volcanic Ash (Wear & Tear)

Buy Salvage 53 Times: Pure Showbiz (Wrap)

Buy Salvage 78 Times: Hyperpop (Animated Wrap)

Additionally, we’ve added the option to freeze Daily Deals. This lets you select an item in Daily Deals and stop it from rotating out, allowing you to save an item you’re interested in until you’re ready to buy it.

You can only freeze one item at a time, and the freeze will be lifted after each manual or daily refresh. You can re-freeze the same item again if you still need more time. If you’d prefer to freeze a different item, you can also switch to a new one freely.

[color=lightblue]Upgrade Discounts: Get Battle Ready[/color]

Head to your Warehouse and take advantage of reduced Intel upgrade costs for the following rarities of War Robots and Titans (including Modules, Gear, and Weapons) until July 29:

War Robot: Lancelot (Common)

War Robot: Ares (Common)

War Robot: Varangian (Uncommon)

War Robot: Ravana (Uncommon)

War Robot: Typhon (Rare)

Titan: Alpha (Uncommon)

The following upgrade costs are available throughout the event:

[color=grey]Common[/color]

Level 3: 6 Intel (Reduced from 20 Intel)

Level 5: 12 Intel (Reduced from 40 Intel)

Level 9: 33 Intel (Reduced from 110 Intel)

Level 13: 100 Intel (Reduced from 230 Intel)

[color=green]Uncommon[/color]

Level 3: 9 Intel (Reduced from 30 Intel)

Level 5: 18 Intel (Reduced from 60 Intel)

Level 9: 50 Intel (Reduced from 165 Intel)

Level 13: 150 Intel (Reduced from 345 Intel)

[color=blue]Rare[/color]

Level 3: 12 Intel (Reduced from 30 Intel)

Level 5: 24 Intel (Reduced from 60 Intel)

Level 9: 66 Intel (Reduced from 165 Intel)

Level 13: 200 Intel (Reduced from 345 Intel)

Show ‘em what you got, Pilots!

