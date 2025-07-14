While StarRupture is a co-op game at heart, where up to four players work together, we also want to ensure that the game is fun and engaging for those who play solo.
This playtest will introduce you to the core elements of StarRupture, ranging from base building and exploration to survival and combat.
Running from July 29th to July 31st, this single-player playtest offers the first exciting taste of StarRupture gameplay, and you can now apply for access via Steam on our main product page over here. Selected players will receive a Steam confirmation that they are eligible to play at the playtest kickoff on July 29th.
StarRupture Closed Playtest: What You Need to Know
Welcome to StarRupture, an intense first-person open-world survival game where you’ll build sprawling industrial bases, harvest valuable resources, and battle alien monsters—solo or with up to 3 friends. The planet is gorgeous, dangerous, and constantly evolving. Exploration, combat, and creativity are your keys to survival.
🧪 Closed Playtest Incoming!The first closed playtest kicks off July 29 and ends July 31. To join, just head over to our Steam page and click “Request Access.” It’s that easy—and yes, it’s 100% free!
🎮 What’s in the Playtest?The StarRupture Single-Player Playtest features over three hours of gameplay split between an early slice of the game featuring the game's core mechanics, a guided tutorial, and a free play option with map restrictions (the Playtest covers around 15% of the Early Access build map), but it’s a first taste of the fun that awaits in StarRupture.
Some gameplay mechanics will be locked out for now (and left for you to fully explore when the game launches in Early Access this Autumn), such as wildlife, base attack and defense, corporate assignments and rewards over a certain level (6-7 depending on the corporation), the Forgotten Engine, some weapon unlocks with mods, and enemies. So don’t worry about the spoilers, the game will have plenty of fresh and new elements once it launches!
The Playtest supports English VO and interface localisation, and the full list of supported languages for StarRupture’s launch in Early Access is available on the game’s Steam Page.
There is no time limit on your session—play as much (or as little) as you want! However, no co-op for now—we’re focusing on single-player balance and stability.
🧱 Platforms & Requirements
- Platform: PC via Steam
- Controller Support: Not available yet
- Ultrawide Support: Nope—for now
- Download Size: 48GB
- Hardware Requirements - recommended:
- Windows 10 or later, 64-bit
- Intel Core i5 11400F / AMD Ryzen 5 5600
- 24 GB RAM
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
- DirectX 12
- SSD Disk
- Windows 10 or later, 64-bit
🗣️ Languages & AccessPlaytest is English-only for now (interface + audio). You might find a few cases of AI voiceover - they are put into the build as placeholders for now, and they will be replaced by proper actor recordings for the release of the title.
No NDA! Share your experience publicly—screenshots, streams, memes, go wild.
Players will be selected randomly by Steam and will receive email notifications when they’re eligible to play. No Steam key required—access is added to your account.
❓Other Stuff You Should Know
- No criteria to sign up—just a PC and a Steam account
- If you’re not selected this round, you’re still in the pool for future tests
- There is no official age rating for the game yet, but we recommend 16+ (PEGI 16 / ESRB T guidelines)
- Want updates? Follow us on Steam and our socials
- Got questions? Join our Discord—our team and community are there to help
- More playtests? Stay tuned on our channels!
Changed files in this update