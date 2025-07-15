### Interactions

- Refilling water containers now uses right-click (RMB) instead of E.

- You can now drink from snowy or, if you're brave, muddy ground.

- New input prompts added.

- You can switch on on-screen prompts for item actions.

- The crosshair now animates when you're unable to carry something underarm.

- A circular progress bar appears when holding to interact.



### Mechanics

- Water containers are refillable from snow, but can also store poisonous water.

- Cooking now reduces food size in your inventory — without lowering calories.

- Wild garlic, wild strawberries, and wild carrots now provide better nutrition.



### Inventory

- Tin cans are now treated separately by type — they no longer stack into the same hand.

- The flashlight correctly shows whether it's on or off inside shelters.

- Waterproof backpacks now protect stored items from rain and help them dry.

- Backpack sizes are now displayed accurately when inspecting them.

- Clothing insulation has a greater effect on your body temperature.

- More clothes can get damaged.



### Environment

- Added a miniature landscape diorama inside the Weather Tower showing your journey.

- Improved liquid rendering when holding containers.

- Breakable furniture added — cabin tables and chairs can now be destroyed.

- Map start location and Weather Tower location are now accurately marked.



### Balancing updates

- Balanced items and consumables available from the starting cabin.

- Balanced wetness from swimming, its more dangerous now.

- Rare waterproof and insulated clothing is even rarer now.

- Balanced getting dry to make it harder. It won't happen until certain conditions are met, e.g. the world temperature is above 2C.

- All shelters now start at the world temperature, its easier to die at the start.

- Fires are harder to maintain in storms, look for rocky outcrops if you are outside.



### Other Bug fixes