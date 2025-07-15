 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19192486
### Interactions
- Refilling water containers now uses right-click (RMB) instead of E.
- You can now drink from snowy or, if you're brave, muddy ground.
- New input prompts added.
- You can switch on on-screen prompts for item actions.
- The crosshair now animates when you're unable to carry something underarm.
- A circular progress bar appears when holding to interact.

### Mechanics
- Water containers are refillable from snow, but can also store poisonous water.
- Cooking now reduces food size in your inventory — without lowering calories.
- Wild garlic, wild strawberries, and wild carrots now provide better nutrition.

### Inventory
- Tin cans are now treated separately by type — they no longer stack into the same hand.
- The flashlight correctly shows whether it's on or off inside shelters.
- Waterproof backpacks now protect stored items from rain and help them dry.
- Backpack sizes are now displayed accurately when inspecting them.
- Clothing insulation has a greater effect on your body temperature.
- More clothes can get damaged.

### Environment
- Added a miniature landscape diorama inside the Weather Tower showing your journey.
- Improved liquid rendering when holding containers.
- Breakable furniture added — cabin tables and chairs can now be destroyed.
- Map start location and Weather Tower location are now accurately marked.

### Balancing updates
- Balanced items and consumables available from the starting cabin.
- Balanced wetness from swimming, its more dangerous now.
- Rare waterproof and insulated clothing is even rarer now.
- Balanced getting dry to make it harder. It won't happen until certain conditions are met, e.g. the world temperature is above 2C.
- All shelters now start at the world temperature, its easier to die at the start.
- Fires are harder to maintain in storms, look for rocky outcrops if you are outside.

### Other Bug fixes

Changed files in this update

