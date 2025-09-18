This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Goblins... the dungeons are ready to be cleaned! 🧹

We are thrilled to announce that Goblin Cleanup is out now in Steam Early Access! Grab up to three friends and experience our NINE levels at our Early Access launch. These dungeons won't clean themselves, Goblins! ⌛



Goblin Cleanup is currently 20% OFF in our Launch Discount running for two weeks, until October 2nd.



What is Goblin Cleanup? 🧹

In Goblin Cleanup, you will become a professional Goblin Maid, tasked with cleaning and resetting the dungeons for the next adventures!

Enter the dungeons solo or with up to three Goblin friends, but be cautious as the dungeons are riddled with traps and monsters! You wouldn't want the monsters to eat any of your friends... would you? 👀

Key Features

🧌 Become a Goblin Maid and Customise your Character: Play as a goblin, in solo play or alongside other goblins. Unlock cosmetic items through tickets, which you'll gain by completing dungeon levels, and then design the Goblin of your dreams!

🧹 Clean the blood & meat: You're a professional Goblin Maid, so it's your job to clean up the mess! Head to the slime dispenser, equip your Slimop, and get cleaning. Any meat you find scattered across the dungeon needs to be disposed of... and there's a hungry Mimic who's ready to be fed!

🪑 Restore Objects to reset the dungeons: Objects all have a home in the dungeons, and the previous adventurers have messed all the rooms up! You'll need to place all objects back in their original positions to ensure the dungeon returns to its original state.

⛓️Restore Traps: What kind of dungeon would it be without traps? It's a dangerous job being a Goblin Maid, as there may be traps across the dungeons that are still active! Explore the levels to restore and reactivate the traps, ready for the next adventurers.

👹 Creatures are scattered across the dark dungeons: Be careful because the dungeons are full of terrors. Across the dungeons you'll meet varied creatures... some friendlier than others! You'll need to respawn creatures, dispose of their remains, and more. Additionally, some creatures might not have perished!

We're looking forward to bringing you more news soon around future updates during our Steam Early Access period!



Ran into an issue whilst cleaning the dungeons?

If you run into any issues with Goblin Cleanup, please reach out to our Support Team via the Report a Problem Steam forums.



Have game feedback? Want to keep updated on Goblin Cleanup?



Join our Discord and follow us on Twitter — we share dev updates, sneak peeks, and goblin nonsense regularly.





Thank you for your support! 💚